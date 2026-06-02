Trevor Nakka Joins QuadReal's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - QuadReal Property Group, the global real estate investment, development and operating company, is pleased to announce the addition of Trevor Nakka to its Board of Directors. Trevor brings over 30 years of international business experience to the Board with a focus on corporate strategy, governance, capital markets, financial reporting and audit.

Trevor Nakka (CNW Group/QuadReal Property Group)

"On behalf of the entire Board, I am pleased to welcome Trevor as our newest member. His proven financial and operational leadership, combined with his global perspective on corporate strategy, will be instrumental in accelerating QuadReal's growth. Trevor's expertise will help us sharpen our focus on performance, disciplined execution, and long‑term value creation for our stakeholders," said Scott Hutcheson, Board Chair.

Trevor currently serves as Lead Client Service Partner at Deloitte, accountable for all Deloitte services and the strength of client relationships. Prior to this role, he completed a term as Deloitte's Global Leader of Assurance, a practice with 6,000+ professionals advising the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller on complex financial reporting, accounting, controls, and operational matters. Trevor has also served as a member of Deloitte's Global Audit & Assurance Management Committee, which helps to execute the strategy and direction of a practice of 70,000+ people world-wide.

Trevor presently sits on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at Pathways to Education. Trevor has previously served on the Board of Deloitte Canada and Deloitte U.S. (ex-officio), as well as Alpine Canada and WinSport Canada.

"QuadReal's disciplined investment strategy and commitment to attracting high‑quality strategic capital deeply resonate with me. I am energized by the opportunity to bring my experience in international financial services and large‑scale operational leadership to help the organization pursue new avenues for growth, deepen its global partnerships, and continue delivering strong, resilient results," said Nakka.

In addition to seven independent real estate professionals, QuadReal's Board includes British Columbia Investment Management Corporation's (BCI) Executive Vice President and Global Head, Public Markets, Daniel Garant and Executive Vice President, Investment Strategy & Risk, Ramy Rayes. BCI established QuadReal in 2016 to manage its real estate debt and equity programs. With CAD $295 billion of gross managed assets as of March 31, 2025, BCI is one of the largest asset managers in Canada.

For information about QuadReal's Board of Directors visit:

https://quadreal.com/about-us/our-leadership/

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, development and operating company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $98.5 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities globally for investments in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest and via programmatic partnerships.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

SOURCE QuadReal Property Group

Media Contact: Hannah Wanlin, [email protected], 416-881-5129