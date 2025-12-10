QuadReal Announces New Board Chair

Scott Hutcheson appointed Board Chair, effective January 1, as several directors retire.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - QuadReal Property Group (QuadReal), a global real estate investment, development and operating company, announces the following changes to its Board of Directors.

After nearly a decade of dedicated service, Thomas Garbutt is stepping down as Board Chair of QuadReal. The position will now be held by R. Scott Hutcheson, who joined the Board in September 2023 and brings over 30 years of executive experience across public, private and not-for-profit organizations. Scott is the Executive Chair of Aspen Properties, a fully integrated, privately held commercial real estate company based in Calgary. He is also the current Chair of Invest Alberta Corporation and has several decades of board experience including an ICD designation.

"I wish to thank Tom for his exemplary leadership at QuadReal as board chair, I feel fortunate to have served and learned from his example for the past two years," said Scott Hutcheson. "I am grateful for BCI and the Board's confidence as we move forward together. Alongside my fellow directors, we look forward to serving QuadReal's stakeholders, and management team, with a continued focus on developing long-term value and responsible governance."

Tom Garbutt joined the Board in 2017 and took on the role of Chair in 2018. "It has been an honour to have been part of QuadReal's journey since its inception. After nearly a decade QuadReal has grown from its strong Canadian roots to a global organization that manages over CAD $94 billion assets under management worldwide. It exemplifies a real estate organization that deeply cares for its people, clients, tenants and residents, and the communities it operates in," said Garbutt.

Rita Achrekar and J. Lorne Braithwaite are also retiring from QuadReal's Board of Directors after serving as valuable members since 2022 and 2017, respectively.

QuadReal Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Lopez said, "QuadReal is deeply indebted to Tom for his thoughtful leadership and strong commitment to our organization. We have greatly valued Tom, Rita and Lorne's support and their meaningful impact on our growth and successes in challenging market conditions. It has been a pleasure working with them and we are very appreciative of their contributions."

In addition to five independent real estate professionals, QuadReal's Board includes British Columbia Investment Management Corporation's (BCI) Executive Vice President and Global Head, Public Markets, Daniel Garant and Executive Vice President, Investment Strategy & Risk, Ramy Rayes. BCI established QuadReal in 2016 to manage its real estate debt and equity programs. With CAD $295 billion of gross managed assets as of March 31, 2025, BCI is one of the largest asset managers in Canada.

For information about QuadReal's Board of Directors visit:

https://quadreal.com/about-us/our-leadership/

