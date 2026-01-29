Candice Todd Joins QuadReal's Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - QuadReal Property Group ("QuadReal"), the global real estate investment, development and operating company, is pleased to announce the addition of Candice Todd to its Board of Directors. Candice brings global financial expertise, performance and investment management experience and leadership in governance activities.

Candice Todd (CNW Group/QuadReal Property Group)

In her most recent role as Managing Director and Global Chief Financial Officer at Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investments, Candice successfully raised over USD $10B in unsecured debt and nearly USD $10B in secured debt across multiple sources of capital, providing liquidity for the fund's operations. During her time at Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investments, Candice led the effort to set up the Prime Property Fund Asia as well as the Prime Property Fund Europe.

Candice currently serves on the board of National Health Advisors, a NYSE-listed company, as a financial expert and chairwoman of the audit committee. She also serves as a member of the audit committee at Highwoods Properties, also a NYSE-listed company.

"On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome our newest member, whose distinguished career brings invaluable experience to the team. Her deep understanding of international markets will support QuadReal's global investment strategy, helping us deliver strong returns and sustained growth for our stakeholders, as well as support QuadReal as it brings in new strategic partner capital," said Scott Hutcheson, Board Chair.

"What the team at QuadReal has built over the past 10 years, and where they hope to expand, makes this an exciting opportunity where I can provide strategic guidance and support continued fiscal accountability and strong governance. I am thrilled to be joining QuadReal's board of directors and look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success," said Todd.

In addition to five independent real estate professionals, QuadReal's Board includes British Columbia Investment Management Corporation's (BCI) Executive Vice President and Global Head, Public Markets, Daniel Garant and Executive Vice President, Investment Strategy & Risk, Ramy Rayes. BCI established QuadReal in 2016 to manage its real estate debt and equity programs. With CAD $295 billion of gross managed assets as of March 31, 2025, BCI is one of the largest asset managers in Canada.

For information about QuadReal's Board of Directors visit:

https://quadreal.com/about-us/our-leadership/

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, development and operating company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $98.5 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities globally for investments in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest and via programmatic partnerships.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

SOURCE QuadReal Property Group

Media Contact: Hannah Wanlin, [email protected], 416-881-5129