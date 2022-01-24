TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - As an industry, we've seen consumers shift away from their traditional 10-step haircare regimen in search of a solution that restores and protects their natural hair. A recent Future Index Survey conducted by EY shows that when choosing which business to shop at, 71% of consumers are looking for companies that are transparent about their environmental impact, while 70% of consumers believe companies should behave ethically and 69% of consumers believe companies should be manufacturing sustainably. 1 And when it comes to beauty, Canadians are looking for hair products that reflect these values. To help consumers find a product that is not only better for them but also better for the environment, TRESemmé is launching its cleanest collection yet, featuring new products and formulas that are better for your hair without compromising professional quality results.

"Pro Pure is a collection we know our consumers are looking for when it comes to that salon-quality experience"

The TRESemmé Pro Pure Collection features a range of lightweight formulas that address the everyday hair battles – from taming flyaways to tackling damage to adding hydration, the collection was designed to provide consumers with a haircare experience they can feel confident will deliver gorgeous and touchably soft hair. With Pro Pure, TRESemmé is equipping women with the unstoppable confidence and ability to walk taller, style after style.

Free of sulfates, dyes and parabens, the Pro Pure Collection helps you achieve the professional results that TRESemmé is known for with 0% of the compromise. The product range includes the below variants:

TRESemmé Pro Pure Micellar Moisture – designed to gently cleanse and moisturize dry and dull hair, leaving hair feeling light and shiny

– designed to gently cleanse and moisturize dry and dull hair, leaving hair feeling light and shiny TRESemmé Damage Remedy – helps hair recover from visible signs of damage, leaving hair looking and feeling healthy, smooth, and manageable after each wash

– helps hair recover from visible signs of damage, leaving hair looking and feeling healthy, smooth, and manageable after each wash TRESemmé Leave in Conditioner – a lightweight, after shower solution for dry, dull hair that also helps to detangle and smooth hair

"The Pro Pure Collection allows me to feel better about my wash and care experience. Depending on your hair needs, the Pro Pure Micellar Moisture leaves hair shiny healthy and hydrated where the Damage Recovery is perfect for keeping hair strong and manageable," shares Justine Marjan, TRESemmé global ambassador and stylist, "a simple wash and care routine paired with products that deliver salon quality, professional products is the perfect formula to maintaining healthy looking hair."

TRESemmé uses the highest quality ingredients and offers advanced salon-quality products that are rigorously tested and trusted by professionals. Favourites such as shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioner help to add moisture back into hair while also offering a gentle cleansing on the hair and scalp.

"The health and safety of consumers is our top priority. We are vigilant about providing products with innovative ingredients that meet all of the required industry and legislative standards for safety and quality across our entire portfolio," says Carolyn Eaton, Senior Scientist at Unilever Canada, "Pro Pure is a collection we know our consumers are looking for when it comes to that salon-quality experience".

In addition to cleaner haircare solutions, the entire TRESemmé portfolio globally is PETA Approved and starting this January, the PETA Beauty Without Bunnies logo will be added to all TRESemmé products so shoppers know that the brand does not and will not, test on animals anywhere in the world.

TRESemmé Pro Pure is a collection that doesn't compromise on quality and provides consumers with the opportunity to prioritize healthy hair no matter your style. Now with TRESemmé Pro Pure, there is a shampoo and conditioner that can be used by anyone, whether you're looking for the trendiest formulas and formats or free-from varieties, consumers can feel confident using TRESemmé throughout their entire haircare regimen. For more information and to find what collection is best for you, visit https://www.tresemme.com/ca/en/collections/pro-pure.html

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brands such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

____________________ 1 EY Canada

SOURCE Unilever Canada

For further information: For press inquiries, please contact: Maryann Nasello, Edelman, [email protected]