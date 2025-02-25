TREMBLANT ON DECK FOR A SNOWY AND SPECTACULAR SCHOOL BREAK

Download the high-resolution photos here

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - With the school break fast approaching, Tremblant has been preparing to welcome families and friends looking to break from routine and create lasting memories together. The destination's life-size playground boasts excellent snow conditions across its entire ski area, with over 42 cm of fresh snow received in the last 7 days. A full program of indoor and outdoor activities is scheduled to delight young and old alike and give families the chance to unwind during an unforgettable stay in the heart of the Laurentians.

The mountain in peak winter form

With impeccable skiing conditions and breathtaking snow-covered landscapes, Tremblant is the perfect destination to make the most of the school break. And the mountain is in top shape, with its 754-acre ski area fully accessible via 102 runs and 14 lifts spread over 4 sides. Whether on skis, a snowboard, snowshoes or even alpine touring skis, guests can choose how to enjoy Tremblant's great outdoors and create unforgettable memories with the family!

An action-packed school break for everyone

Throughout March, the pedestrian village's lively streets will come alive with the smiles of guests enjoying a well-deserved break in the company of their loved ones. From sunrise to sunset, the destination's many free entertainment and event options are certain to keep the whole family busy.

Quebec School Break ( March 1 to 8 ) and Ontario School Break ( March 8 to 14 ): Circus workshops, old-fashioned games and a Saturday night dance party will bring smiles to the faces of young and old alike

) and Ontario School Break ( ): Circus workshops, old-fashioned games and a Saturday night dance party will bring smiles to the faces of young and old alike Après-ski Tremblant ( March 15 to April 13 ): A winning combination of sunshine, ski and lively music make spring afternoons on Place Saint-Bernard an absolute treat

): A winning combination of sunshine, ski and lively music make spring afternoons on Place Saint-Bernard an absolute treat Jamigos ( March 22 ): Participants will try to wow the friendly competition's judges with their new tricks for a chance to win the many prizes up for grabs

Thrill-seekers can get their fill of adrenaline ice climbing, snowshoeing, snow tubing or in brind'O Aquaclub's indoor water games. Guests seeking a slower pace will love to treat themselves in one of the destination's spas, indulge their creativity with a visit to the Studio Créatif or cuddle with their loved ones in a horse-drawn sleigh ride.

An entire destination within walking distance

Tremblant is designed to provide its guests with everything they could need, all within a few steps from their lodging. Guests can park their car, then leisurely stroll through the pedestrian village replete with gift and ready-to-wear shops, as well as fine dining and on-the-go restaurant options. Come evening, happy holidaymakers can make their way, on foot or via the free shuttle, to their comfortable lodging, including condos, hotels and mountainside homes. For inspiration on how to make the most of a car-free escape in Tremblant, visit Tremblant's blog.

And there is no better time to book a visit! Until February 27, visitors save 25% on bookings of 3 nights or more during school break and enjoy a special rate of 5 days of skiing for $299 per adult for lift tickets.

About Tremblant

Tremblant is a top four-season resort destination owing to its guest experience both on-mountain, and in its pedestrian village. The highest summit in the Laurentians offers larger-than-life activities and events, including the 24H Tremblant and the Tremblant International Blues Festival that earned it TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Award of Excellence, in 2020. The Tremblant FIS Alpine Ski World Cup recently joined its winter event lineup, confirming Tremblant as a Top 5 Ski Resort in Canada, by Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards, in 2021. Tremblant welcomes guests travelling with family, friends or on their own in its 1,900 lodging units fanned out across 13 hotel establishments, steps away from 70 restaurants and boutiques and a casino, all at nature's doorstep.

