Tremblant: A Summer Buzzing from Peak to Village

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Tremblant has concocted for its visitors an exciting summer 2023 schedule that will have them buzzing from mountain peak to the pedestrian village. With a great event line-up that promises to blow guests away, the entire destination is overflowing with musical discoveries. In addition to its breathtaking natural environment and a flurry of activities and entertainment, Tremblant offers a universe of flavours, unique boutiques, lodging within walking distance of everything and novel experiences. Clearly enough to fill an entire summer, regardless of whether you prefer adrenaline or relaxation, nature adventures or activities in the pedestrian village!

RENOVATIONS AND INVESTMENTS IN TREMBLANT

Le Westin Tremblant gets a vibrant new look: Exciting improvements designed with guests' well-being in mind are on the way at Le Westin Tremblant with strategic investments in excess of $15 million over the next two years. The revitalization of the hotel will feature two full-service new chef-led restaurant and bar destinations operated by Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality, a world-class spa and fitness facilities and the complete renewal of all public spaces, meeting rooms, banquet facilities, and the 122 guestrooms. Committed to helping guests reconnect with nature and find peace of mind, Le Westin Tremblant will feature an innovative offering focused on guest well-being through signature wellness programs. At Le Westin Tremblant, guests can eat, sleep, move, feel, work, and play well.

The Fairmont Tremblant gets an outdoor makeover: The Fairmont Tremblant's outdoor pool deck will undergo major renovations this summer. Until work is completed in the fall of 2023, the Moment Spa, located in the hotel, will be open, as will the renowned establishment's indoor aquatic facilities.

A REFRESHED EVENT CALENDAR

Summer at Tremblant is synonymous with events and entertainment of all kinds that fill guests' days and bring the entire destination to life. Music, thrills, impressive displays and laughter… This season's program will give everyone a chance to enjoy unforgettable moments. Here is some of what awaits visitors this summer.

Les Rythmes Tremblant, between July 6 and August 12: For the first time this summer, Les Rythmes Tremblant will feature 3 different sounds. First, the destination will welcome emerging artists during the New Music weekend (July 6 to 9). Then, new country will take over Place Saint Bernard (July 20 to 22) with the visit from popular Quebec country singer Matt Lang, amongst others, and visitors will dance to the sounds of Latin music for 2 full days.

Tremblant International Blues Festival, July 12 to 16: For its 28th year of existence, the Blues gives itself new tunes, a new voice, an edition of the most varied musically. Tremblant is infused with a new energy that rejuvenates the festival and new rhythm inhabits the programming. Headliners such as Southern Avenue, Sugary Rayford, Dumpstaphunk and Delgres will perform in the pedestrian village. More than 100 free concerts during 5 days.

West Trainz Parade, July 25 to 27 and August 3 to 5: West Trainz is a musical convoy of five cars equipped with instruments and musicians ready to party. The team will wander through the pedestrian village and perform pieces inspired by the world of trains, from reggae to zydeco, from blues to dixie.

BMX Show, July 28 to 30: Watch world-renowned BMX athletes perform gravity-defying stunts that are sure to impress young and old alike.

Folk Weekend, August 24 to 26: Tremblant will be transported into a folk music universe for a weekend thanks to intimate performances encouraging proximity with the artists. Acoustic music fans can enjoy a stirring musical experience this August on Place Saint Bernard!

Fête de la musique with Angèle Dubeau, September 1 to 4: The Fête de la musique's 23rd edition, under the artistic direction of Angèle Dubeau, will take over the pedestrian village, featuring renowned artists and up-and-coming virtuosos. Once again this year, visitors and music lovers will be able to attend numerous free outdoor concerts celebrating music of all genres, from all eras and all horizons, and take visitors through a whole range of emotions. A final tip of the hat to a summer full of music!

A LIFE-SIZED PLAYGROUND

Water sports: To enjoy summer, nothing beats a day on Lake Tremblant. From waterskiing to tubing, families and friends can spend their warm days trying new adrenaline-fuelled experiences or relaxing in the sun in complete peace. It's the perfect place to indulge in the activity of your choice, including swimming a marked swim course, beaches, motorized boat rentals and more. At the end of the day, you can walk back to the pedestrian village, only a few steps away!

Tonga Lumina: Tonga Lumina takes visitors through a sensory experience on an illuminated 1.5-km nighttime walk through the forest. The approximately one-hour walk starts by taking a chairlift to the mid-mountain, then winds its way through the woods and engages all the senses of the visitors who dare venture out. Opening in mid-May.

Ziptrek Écotours: Riding the gondola to the top of Mont Tremblant is just the beginning of Ziptrek Écotours's adventure, which takes you down the mountain to the pedestrian village on 5 dizzying zip lines that stretch over nearly 4 kilometres. A thrilling way for outdoor enthusiasts to see the surrounding nature from above and learn more about the region's ecology.

Tremblant Golf Courses: This summer, the wait ends on May 12 with the opening of le Diable, while le Géant opens on June 9. Golfers can now book their visits to the two stunningly beautiful courses known to take away the breath of both amateurs and experts alike.

Panoramic Gondola: In just a few minutes you can reach Tremblant's summit in total comfort. Surrounded by spectacular views, visitors can continue to explore the surrounding nature with one of the many options available at the summit: hiking, 360° observation tower, Birds of Prey show and a meal at the Grand Manitou.

A DAY THAT STRETCHES WELL INTO THE NIGHT

After a busy day of playing outside or enjoying the many activities offered at Tremblant, visitors can stretch out the fun until way past sundown. From dining experiences to friendly terraces and festive bars, Tremblant has everything you need to celebrate summer in style!

Central Tapas & Nightclub: A chic foodie address by day, this new restaurant transforms into a dance floor at night for a VIP nightclub experience. The menu combines the tastes of Spanish tapas with Quebec flavours for a unique experience. A must for any visit to Tremblant!

Le P'tit Caribou: Considered one of the best après-ski bars in the world, Le P'tit Caribou is also a year-round staple of the region's nightlife. Featuring skillfully made cocktails and a creative menu made from fresh, local ingredients, it's the perfect place to fill up, any time of the day.

Microbrasserie La Diable: Savour a range of 100% naturally crafted beers brewed on site and let your day stretch into the evening on one of the gorgeous patios.

