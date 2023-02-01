Trellis to Provide Supercharged Walmart Advertising With Best-in-Class AI and Automation

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Trellis announced today that they are deploying their AI through the Walmart Connect API to automate key components of the Walmart advertising platform. As a Walmart Platform Partner in the USA, Trellis now provides Walmart Marketplace advertising clients with real-time data-driven adjustments for keyword and campaign management.

Walmart sees up to 100 million unique visitors a month, according to comScore, and they provide e-commerce sellers with tools and tactics that are designed to help diversify and increase their revenues. And with more Walmart customers turning to online, sellers need a solution to quickly deploy and automate their Walmart ads in order to capture and grow this market opportunity.

"By connecting ad automation with Walmart Connect through their API, we open the marketplace to everyone. Quality automation gets sellers up to speed quicker," said Trellis CPO, Krishna Vemulapali.

Trellis' advertising automation streamlines and enhances advertising performance by utilizing performance data to drive profitable keyword harvesting, bid adjustments, and day parting, which aren't easy to do across hundreds of products. Through Trellis, automation brands are able to drive focus on marketing strategies while Trellis AI manages the day to day tactical changes. In the meantime, Trellis ensures that campaigns are consistent and up-to-date while continually optimizing ACoS or RoAS.

Walmart is America's largest retailer, reaching nearly 90% of U.S. households each year. Walmart has become the #1 online grocer and second-largest ecommerce platform in the U.S. For brands both large and small selling on Walmart.com and the Walmart app, that means unprecedented opportunities to reach Walmart customers. In a recent survey with Walmart customers, most said they feel comfortable purchasing from a seller and more than half said they recently purchased from a Walmart Marketplace seller1. As an advertiser, sellers have an opportunity to establish a foothold in this emerging market to build a larger market.

Today, users can deploy both Sponsored Products and Sponsored Brands through Trellis.

"We're very excited about this partnership with Walmart," said Vemulapali. "We see tremendous opportunity to leverage Trellis technology and significantly grow the market for Walmart sellers."

About Trellis

Trellis offers high-quality automation to digital brands. Their solutions look to boost demand and achieve profitable growth. They simplify the merchandising experience and provide their clients with a competitive advantage.

1: Source: 1: Walmart 1st Party Data, 2022. *based on revenue 2: eMarketer, Top 50 US Companies, Ranked by Retail Ecommerce Sales Share, June 2022 3: Walmart Corporate Site, August, 2022 4: Walmart first-party data, July 2022. Walmart Customer Spark Community, provided by Walmart Luminate.

