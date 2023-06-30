TREES REPORTS ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Trees Corporation (CBOE: TREE) (the "Company" or "Trees"), is pleased to announce its annual financial results for the fifteen month period ended March 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIFTEEN MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 (the "CURRENT PERIOD"):

Corporate retail sales of $11.5 million for the Current Period;

for the Current Period; System-wide sales (1) of $16.6 million in the Current Period;

of in the Current Period; 20% growth in corporate same-store retail sales for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the comparative period in 2022, and 20% System-wide (1) same-store sales growth over the same period;

compared to the comparative period in 2022, and 20% System-wide same-store sales growth over the same period; Closing of the Company's 5-store acquisition in B.C. completed in May 2023 ; and

; and 14 Trees Cannabis branded stores currently operating on the date of this release.

"We are thrilled to report strong results with continued growth year over year in same store sales" said Jeff Holmgren, President and CFO of Trees. Mr. Holmgren added "With the closing of our 5 Trees brand licensed store acquisition in B.C. in May, our revenue and gross profit have increased substantially, creating momentum for continued growth ahead during a time where corporate consolidation opportunities have never been better."



Fifteen months ended

March 31, 2023 Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 % Change Corporate Store sales 11,463,918 4,382,095 162 % Brand license stores sales 5,133,237 - - Total System-Wide Sales 16,597,155 4,382,095 279 %

1. 'System-wide sales' and 'Same-store sales' are non-IFRS financial measure. For more detail, see the " Non-IFRS Financial Measures " below.

Selected Financial Information



Fifteen months ended March 31, 2023 Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 Change Change

$ $ $ % Revenue from retail sales 11,277,699 4,297,209 6,980,490 162.4 % Revenue from wholesale accessory sales 186,218 84,886 101,332 119.4 % Revenue from consulting - 21,868 (21,868) (100.0 %) Brand license royalties 544,586 - 544,586 100.0 % Total revenue 12,008,503 4,403,963 7,604,540 172.7 % Total gross profit 4,103,288 1,409,383 2,693,905 191.1 % Total gross profit margin % 34.2 % 32.0 % 2.2 % 6.8 % Total Retail Sale profit margin % 31.0 % 31.7 % (0.6 %) (2.0 %) Gross profit margin from product sales 34.17 % 32.00 % 2.17 % 6.8 % Operating expenses 2,478,338 1,424,239 1,054,099 74.0 % General and administrative expenses 2,796,995 2,109,174 687,821 32.6 % Loss from operations (12,478,262) (13,371,723) 830,146 6.2 % Loss per share (basic) (0.090) (1.43) 1.34 93.7 % Loss per share (diluted) (0.090) (1.43) 1.34 93.7 %

Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A

The results discussed herein are a summary and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the Company's annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for fifteen months ended March 31, 2023 and the twelve month period ended December 31, 2022, and related management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations, copies of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's Investor Relations website at www.TreesCorp.ca.

Change to the Financial Year-End

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company elected to change its fiscal year end to March 31 from December 31. The transition year presented herein is fifteen months and includes the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. The Company's objective was to obtain its annual financial statement audit during a less resource constrained time of the year. The interim and annual reporting periods of the transition year have been changed based on the new fiscal year end date. Comparative periods presented in these financial statements are not entirely comparable due to change in fiscal year end.

About Trees

Trees is a cannabis company at the intersection of community, content, and commerce. Publicly traded on the CBOE Exchange, Trees offers a differentiated retail experience, that aims to educate, amplify and unlock emerging consumer segments and need states that allows Trees to uniquely engage the 360-cannabis consumer. The Company currently has 14 Trees branded storefronts in Canada, including nine (9) stores owned and operated in Ontario and five (5) stores owned and operated in BC.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Throughout this MD&A, references are made to non-IFRS financial measures, including system-wide sales, same store sales, earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"). These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Non-IFRS measures provide investors with a supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and therefore highlight trends in Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Management uses non-IFRS measures in measuring the financial performance of the Company.

System-wide retail sales represents the sum of the revenue reported to Trees by (i) brand licensed retail cannabis stores, which are subject to a brand license agreement providing Trees with a royalty interest, and (ii) Company-owned retail cannabis stores. Management believes this measure is useful to the investment community in evaluating brand scale and market penetration and is used by management of Trees to assess the financial and operational performance of the Company and the strength of the Company's market position relative to its competitors.

