Trees Planted at Skmaqn-Port-la-Joye-Fort Amherst National Historic Site as Part of Acadie 300 PEI Celebrations

Today, members of the Acadie 300 PEI planning committee joined Parks Canada in the ceremonial planting of three new trees – a white pine, a red oak and a white birch – at the site. The three trees represent three centuries of French and Acadian presence at the site. During the ceremony, each tree was dedicated in the honour of significant figures connected to the history of Port-la-Joye, and biographical highlights of these historical figures were shared. These trees were sourced from the Frank J. Gaudet Provincial Tree Nursery and gifted to Parks Canada as part of a project to plant 300 trees at Acadian heritage sites, communities, schools and natural areas across the Island in commemoration of the 300 years of French and Acadian presence on Prince Edward Island. The trees are supplied by the Province of PEI's Greening Spaces program. In planting these trees alongside our valued Acadian stakeholders, Parks Canada commemorates the enduring contributions of Acadian people to Canada's diverse cultural landscape.

This summer, Parks Canada worked with Acadian partners in Prince Edward Island to help mark the anniversary at Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst National Historic Site. Activities included hosting the special Rendez-Vous Acadien event at the site organized by well-known Island Acadian historian, Georges Arsenault on behalf of Le Musée Acadien and the Soeur Antionette DesRoches Historical Society, and supporting the Société Saint-Thomas-D'Aquin, Acadian Museum of PEI, PEI Museum and Heritage Foundation, and community partners by contributing towards the production of a film entitled "The Island's Acadie: 300 years of history to discover".

National historic sites like Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst represent the very best that Canada has to offer and tell stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples. A Grand Alliance was forged here between the Mi'kmaq and French – one of only two locations in North America where this was celebrated annually with speeches, gifting and feasting.



Quote

"Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst National Historic Site gives Canadians the important opportunity to learn about our shared story and how Mi'kmaq, French, Acadian and British cultures converged in the early history of Prince Edward Island. During this year of the Acadie 300 Prince Edward Island celebration, the Government of Canada recognizes the contributions of our French and Acadian ancestors, as well as the engaged community volunteers who help showcase the pride and joy of this vibrant culture."

The Honourable Wayne Easter,

Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"Port-la-Joye is a place of immeasurable significance and remembrance for the Acadian and French population of the Island. On this 300th anniversary, the planting of these three trees will contribute in a beautiful way to enhance this exceptional site. I hope these three trees will root themselves deeply in the red soil of this site, where so many important historic events of our province took place."

Georges Arsenault,

Historian and President of the Soeur Antionette DesRoches Historical Society

Quick Facts

Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst National Historic Site commemorates the first European settlement on Île Saint-Jean (now known as Prince Edward Island ). After falling to British forces in 1758, it became a major deportation site for French and Acadian settlers.

). After falling to British forces in 1758, it became a major deportation site for French and Acadian settlers. The historic grounds of Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst include a trail system, interpretation panels, monuments, plaques, and the opportunity for visitors to enjoy the many great vantage points of Charlottetown Harbour.

Celebrating Acadie 300 PEI provides an opportunity to acknowledge French Acadian origins and showcase the major contribution of the French and Acadians to what is today Prince Edward Island .

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Stacey Evans, Partnering, Engagement and Communications Officer, Parks Canada, PEI Field Unit, 902-672-6422, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

