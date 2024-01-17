Treefort Technologies and the Land Title and Survey Authority of British Columbia (LTSA) are working together to combat identity fraud.

NEWS PROVIDED BY: Treefort Technologies / Land Title and Survey Authority of British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Identity fraud is on the rise. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre estimates that one in five Canadians will become a victim of identity fraud. To address this serious issue, legal professionals can now access Treefort's Identity Verification (IDV) service through their Land Title and Survey Authority of BC (LTSA) Enterprise account.

Why Treefort and How it Works? In today's world of advancing technology, criminals can generate fake identification that is visually impossible to determine veracity. Treefort analyzes government-issued identification for fakes and verifies identity by using multi-factor authentication. While no technology is foolproof, Treefort's IDV has more than 1,750+ multi-factor authentication data points from trusted sources, making it the most robust IDV product in Canada.

Quotes:

"We are excited the Land Title and Survey Authority of British Columbia will be offering our Identity Verification tool to its customers. Our Treefort IDV tool goes beyond checking identification by using multi-factor authentication and checking other sources to verify identity such as confirming that a person has a credit file with a credit bureau. In this way, we can equip LTSA customers with tools to help prevent identity fraud." Jay Krushell Co-Founder and Chief Legal Officer, Treefort Technologies

"Stewart Title invested in Treefort Technologies because we believe its IDV tool is thorough and reliable. Since most fraudulent real estate deals involve impersonation, using it has helped us and our clients prevent millions of dollars in potentially fraudulent transactions. By offering Treefort to their customers, LTSA has added another tool in fighting title fraud and safeguarding Canadian consumers and the integrity of our real estate system as a whole." Marco Polsinelli, President, Canada Division, Stewart Title Guaranty Company.

"The Land Title and Survey Authority of British Columbia is working together with industry stakeholders to ensure a secure system that helps prevent fraudulent transactions. Through innovative solutions like Treefort's Identify Verification, we can achieve our vision of a real property market that is trusted and transparent." Rob Cutler, Vice President & Chief Product Officer, Land Title and Survey Authority of BC.

About Treefort? Treefort Technologies is a Canadian tech company based in Edmonton that launched before the pandemic in 2020. Treefort took off quickly and in 2021 Stewart Title Canada purchased a 51% interest in Treefort Technologies helping the company grow rapidly. Today, Treefort has expanded across Canada and has a team of dedicated employees focused on building tools that make sensitive online transactions simple and secure for everyone.

SOURCE Treefort Technologies

For further information: Kim Krushell, Treefort Technologies, 780-916-9745, [email protected], treeforttech.com; Janice Fraser, Land Title and Survey Authority of BC (LTSA), 604-630-9604, [email protected], ltsa.ca