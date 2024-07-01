Tredence Elevates Rekha Nair to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tredence, a leading data science and AI solutions provider, has promoted Rekha Nair to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) effective July 1, 2024.

Rekha Nair, CHRO, Tredence

Rekha is a strategic HR leader with over 20 years of experience in the consulting industry. She joined Tredence in 2021 as the HR Head for India and spearheaded its talent management program to develop its data science, data engineering, and AI capabilities. Overseeing 4X hiring growth, Rekha has helped develop a workforce of 2,500 data scientists and data engineering professionals. In her new role, Rekha will oversee Tredence's global HR strategy, developing a scalable talent model and continuous learning and innovation culture that accelerates the company's growth. In her new role, Rekha's key focus areas will be scaling training across practices, upskilling, and creating growth opportunities in data science, data engineering, prescriptive AI, and generative AI. This will enable teams to enhance the value they deliver to enterprise clients.

In addition, Rekha will champion initiatives that promote career growth and mobility while continuing to build a diverse and inclusive workplace where every employee can thrive, further enhancing Tredence's reputation as a Great Place to Work®.

"Stepping into this role at Tredence is a tremendous privilege. We have built a great company that embodies a people-first approach, valuing every individual's contribution and creating a culture of continuous growth. Our teams embody our company's ACE framework, serving as advisors to clients, coaches and captains to our teams, and entrepreneurs to the business, enabling enterprise clients to accelerate business transformation and improve outcomes. I am confident that we can strengthen Tredence's position as a data science and AI leader, providing them with fresh insights and innovative business solutions," said Rekha Nair, CHRO of Tredence.

"Rekha has been a transformative force in shaping our team and culture at Tredence over the past three years. Her appointment to CHRO is a testament to her exceptional leadership and alignment with our strategic vision. The executive leadership team has absolute confidence that she will continue to elevate our global team and its skills, building our brand as a company that delivers the best AI innovations and partners with leading enterprises to operationalize these capabilities and create breakaway competitive advantage," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO and Co-founder of Tredence.

Before Tredence, Rekha held leadership roles at Capgemini, Mphasis, and HCL Tech, heading HR for global business units and overseeing talent management, learning, and transformational HR initiatives. Her expertise in helping top consultancies rapidly evolve talent capabilities and build a brand for DEI leadership has played a crucial role in shaping Tredence's organizational culture and contributing to its marketplace success.

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 2,500-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

