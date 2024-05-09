Tredence Appoints Munjay Singh as Chief Operating Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tredence , the global data science and AI solutions company, is continuing its growth trajectory with the appointment of Munjay Singh as Chief Operating Officer.

Munjay has held senior leadership roles at global technology consulting and product firms, where he drove operational efficiency and customer experience initiatives across diverse market segments. He will provide the strategic vision, leadership, and deep operational expertise needed to accelerate the delivery of Tredence's organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Munjay Singh, COO-Tredence

Munjay's appointment follows a season when Tredence has raised more than $205 million from private equity firms, expanded into new regions and verticals, launched the ATOM.AI ecosystem, and developed a GenAI-as-a-service platform. Driven by innovation and co-creation with clients, Tredence has grown 4x between 2020 and 2024, achieving 40% growth in 2023.

"I am thrilled to join Tredence and amplify its ability to help enterprise clients modernize data ecosystems and solve last-mile AI challenges. Our suite of 100+ AI/ML accelerators delivers unprecedented value to clients, providing a wide array of solutions to boost decision-making and unlock new opportunities. Additionally, our verticalization strategy, expert practices, and extensive partner network enable us to solve increasingly complex industry challenges and tailor our capabilities to client needs," said Munjay Singh, COO of Tredence.

"Tredence collaborates with more than forty Fortune 500 companies to help them uncover opportunities in marketing, customer experience, supply chain, and other functions. We have developed verticalized collections of AI and data accelerators that our clients have implemented to achieve tangible business improvements within weeks. Under Munjay's leadership and strategic guidance, we aim to propel this vision forward, driving innovation and operational excellence across our business functions and practices, and achieving new levels of success," said Shub Bhowmick, CEO and co-founder of Tredence.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 2,500-plus employees strong with offices in the San Francisco Bay area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru and has the largest retail, CPG, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel, and industrial companies as clients.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407833/Munjay_Singh_COO_Tredence.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tredence Inc.

For further information: Sivaram, [email protected], +91 99860 70780