Trebor Rx Corp. to commence production of PRO+ Dual Respirator masks in Ontario, a break-through innovation in PPE technology

The PRO+ Dual Respirator is a patent-pending mask made of TPE (thermoplastic elastomer). It is the only PPE mask to provide 300+ hours of usage at a fraction of the cost of options currently available. With its long-life usage, it can effectively replace hundreds of disposable masks resulting in significant financial savings and impact to budget constraints, as well as substantially eliminating medical waste sent to landfills. Environmentally responsible, the respirator body is 95 percent recyclable, fully washable and sterilizable with sanitizer, autoclave, steam, or UV light. Designed to be used across various sectors, including healthcare, dental, mining, construction, and military, the PRO+ is translucent, breathable, and moulded for a perfect seal.

This innovative breather technology uses disposable N95 filters, and is designed to ﬁlter both inhaled and exhaled air, providing protection against the spread of contaminated particles for both the user and the surrounding environment. The PRO+ Dual Respirator boasts a 98 percent effectiveness protecting against COVID-19, other viruses and bacteria, tested and certified under EU-GMP certification, the EN1827, EN149, EN142 respiratory protection standards, and BFE ASTM F2101-19 protocols to evaluate bacterial filtration efficiency.

Key Features of the PRO+ Dual Respirator

300+ hours of use

Reusable and cost-effective

90-95 percent recyclable, eliminating medical waste

Certified 98 percent of effectiveness protecting against all viruses and bacteria

Translucent, breathable and moulded for a perfect seal

Easily sanitized between patients or overnight with an antibacterial wipe, soap and water, autoclave, steam, or UV light

Uses disposable and interchangeable N95 filters that last 10 to 12 hours for level 1, level 2 and level 3 protection

Customizable for colour coding according to specifications required

Available in five different sizes to fit kids and adults

Production of PRO+ begins this month in Collingwood, Ontario, to fulfill the immediate demand for the product. Expansion to a larger facility is scheduled for a late 2020 opening, with a forecasted domestic production capacity of over half a million masks per week. Manufacturing in Collingwood ensures a consistent and reliable supply of masks to the North American market, regardless of supply chain disruption as global demand for PPE continues to grow with the "new normal" and additional waves of the novel coronavirus.

Leveraging a robust global supply chain network and expertise in stringent quality testing and compliance intrinsic to the toy industry, the leadership team behind Irwin Toy founded Trebor Rx to quickly procure desperately needed PPE.

"At the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, the President of Trebor Rx, Brenda Elliott, and I fell ill with the novel coronavirus. Although our symptoms were mild, we were able to see first hand the terrible prognosis of this disease and decided to allocate time and resources to respond to the urgent need for sufficient quantities of PPE and help prevent the spread of infection in our communities," said George Irwin Chairman Chief Executive Officer of Irwin Toy and Trebor Rx.

With more than 10+ million units of 3-ply disposable masks delivered to government agencies and healthcare institutions since March, Trebor Rx is ratifying its commitment to provide healthcare, front line and essential workers with quality masks and face shields at reasonable prices during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

"Once we started to procure 3-ply masks for the Canadian market, we faced some issues with our supply chain; masks weren't reaching their intended customers fast enough," said Brenda Elliott, President of Trebor Rx. "We decided to set up local production for the PRO+ to prevent any interruption in the supply chain. Maintaining full control of our production line allows us to support our economy and significantly reduce our OpEx to offer a more affordable solution to our clients and community."

Committed to a culture of innovation, compassion, and superior technology, Trebor Rx is already progressing with plans for the next series of PRO+ Dual Respirator delivering on insights and appeals garnered from leaders in key industries across North America.

About Trebor RX Corp.

Fueled by a dedicated and compassionate team prioritizing safety and innovation, Trebor Rx Corp. is disrupting the PPE industry and setting a new standard of production for masks and face shields while solving problems of cost, comfort and waste. A proudly Canadian company with a production facility located in Collingwood, Ontario, Trebor Rx, is committed to providing Healthcare, Frontline and Essential workers with quality PPE at reasonable prices during COVID-19 and beyond.

