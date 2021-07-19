Treaty 5 Chiefs and Grand Chiefs to Unveil a Plan of Action on Racism in the Wake of the Manitoba Conservative Government's Policy Perspectives on Residential Schools

BLACK RIVER FIRST NATIONS TREATY 5 TERRITORY, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba have shown indifference toward First Nations during their term of office with no regard to the legal status of Treaty first nations. They have made public statements that amounts to provocation and racism against First Nations. PC Premier also recently made comments about colonial history that amounts to racist political propaganda distorting and romanticizing colonialism. Subsequently, the newly appointed Minister of Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Affairs, Dr. Alan Lagimodiere defended Residential Schools as being well intended and displaying no sensitivity to the young children that perished in Residential Schools.

Chief Clarence Easter, Chemawawin Cree Nation said, "The Progressive Conservative government uses language to distort the obvious truth about colonialism and to avoid accountability on the rights of First Nations. At a time when our people are recovering children's bodies and our survivors are finally starting to be acknowledged by the general public the comments by the PC government has caused a setback by the use of such irresponsible and volatile words. We are stepping to the plate to deal with this racism that is directed at our people.

Chief Sheldon Kent, Black River Cree Nation said, "Within ten minutes of taking his new position Dr Allen Lagimodiere proved himself as an embarrassment to reconciliation and Indigenous relations. His comments were harmful retriggering anger and discontent among our people. There was no good intention at Indian residential schools to promote, and it is catastrophically irresponsible to suggest otherwise. We call for his resignation and, he must step down.

Today the Chiefs of Treaty 5 have unveiled an action plan to combat hate crime and racism triggered by the Manitoba Conservative government's deliberate attempt to distort the history of First Nations which minimize the effects of colonialism and the policy of genocide at Indian Residential Schools.

We are prepared to do everything we can to combat hate crime and the following is what we are committed to do, said, Chief Sheldon Kent.

To setup alliances between Treaty 5 First Nations and affiliate organizations to respond to hate crime and racism in an expeditious manner;



To setup A Special Task Force made up of academics, elders and youth to strategically monitor, plan and execute the plan of action on hate crime and racism;



To establish a Secretariat that will advocate the prevention of hate crime and racism;



To adapt, modify and implement the action plan as time progresses;



To ensure hate crime and racism against First Nation is a standing discussion item at each annual gathering of Treaty 5 Nations commencing August 10 th, 2021;



To closely monitored the type of action plan to be employed and to promote non-violence and to avoid destruction of property;



To develop A Report on Hate Crimes and Racism and to report these hate crimes and racism to the United Nations;



To organize rallies and other forms of measures as an integral part of the action plan and as a freedom of expression as guaranteed in Section 2(b) of the Charter of Rights;



To conduct an awareness campaign on the prevalence and the effects of hate crime and racism to Treaty 5 Nations. This will also include an awareness of the Treaty 5 action plan on hate crime and racism;



To lobby Canada to criminalize hate crime and racism. Sections 318 to 320.1 of the Criminal Code does little to deter hate crime and racism. There is no prosecutions or case law;



To condemn and publicly expose blatant manifestations of hate crimes, hate propaganda, racism and discrimination through First Nation social media;



To incrementally augment the Days of Action on hate crimes, racism and discrimination.

TREATY 5 ACTION PLAN ON HATE CRIME AND RACISM

July 19, 2021

Preamble

Whereas, during their term of office, the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba applies the "policy of indifference on First Nations rights" preferring to treat First Nations like any other Manitoban. Moreover, the PC Party of Manitoba have made public statements in the past which promotes provocation and racism against First Nations1

PC Premier recently made comments glorifying colonialism and stating colonists came here before it was a country to build, not to destroy, when we know full well they destroyed our nations through colonial policy and through subjugation. It is totalitarianism propaganda that ignores the Treaty relationship. Subsequently, the newly appointed Minister of Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Affairs, Dr. Alan Lagimodiere defends Residential Schools with no sensitivity to the young children that perished in Residential Schools. It is obvious the new minister have been indoctrinated by his government's policy perspectives.

In light of the false account by the PC government regarding colonialism, Indian Residential Schools and First Nations history, First Nations recommend that TRC Recommendation 57 be implemented which requires the provincial government to provide education to public servants on the history of Aboriginal peoples, including the history and legacy of residential schools, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Treaties and Aboriginal rights, Indigenous law, and Aboriginal–Crown relations.

Hatred and racism that includes systemic racism are embedded in governments, mainstream social and business establishments and other political institutions. Combating hatred and racism is a shared responsibility of First Nations and it must be achieved through an immediate and decisive corrective action to address any form of racism, discrimination or acts of aggression based on hatred against our people.

The purported freedom of expression that propagates racism and promotes hate propaganda damages our nations, affects our dignity, our well being and often, our personal safety.

Goal

This action plan sets out a series of measures to step up action to combat hatred and racism; to help lift the voices of First Nations; to expose hatred and racism; and to bring together decisive action at every instance. These actions are not to be construed or interpreted as counselling any party or person to commit an offence.

Rationale

Hate crime, racism, systemic racism and discrimination are serious crimes. We know as a fact sections 318 to 320.1 of the Criminal Code have no jurisprudence, no case law. Therefore, it will take the grassroots movement to take concrete measures on hate crime and racism.

Action Plan

The action plan will comprise of the following actions:

To setup alliances between First Nations and affiliate organizations to respond to hate crime and racism in an expeditious manner;



To setup A Special Task Force made up of academics, elders and youth to strategically monitor, plan and execute the plan of action on hate crime and racism;



To establish a Secretariat that will advocate the prevention of hate crime and racism;



To adapt, modify and implement the action plan as time progresses;



To ensure hate crime and racism against First Nations is a standing discussion item at each annual gathering of Treaty 5 Nations commencing August 10 th, 2021 and to implement the action plan inclusively as directed by the people;



To closely monitored the type of action plan to be employed and to promote non-violence and to avoid destruction of property;



To develop A Report on Hate Crimes and Racism and to provide a report to the United Nations;



To organize rallies and other forms of measures as an integral part of the action plan and as a freedom of expression as guaranteed in Section 2(b) of the Charter of Rights;



To conduct an awareness campaign on the prevalence and the effects of hate crime and racism to Treaty 5 Nations. This will also include an awareness of the Treaty 5 action plan on hate crime and racism;



To lobby Canada to criminalize hate crime and racism. Sections 318 to 320.1 of the Criminal Code does little to deter hate crime and racism. There is no prosecutions or case law;



To condemn and publicly denounce blatant manifestations of hate crimes, hate propaganda, racism and discrimination through any fora available to First Nation including social media;



To incrementally augment the Days of Action on hate crimes, racism and discrimination.

___________________________________

1 Night hunting issue – provocation by implying vigilantism.

SOURCE TFAO Inc.

For further information: Contact Lucas Kent at 1-204-291-3207 or at [email protected] or Monica Manuel at 1- 431-277-3596 or at [email protected]