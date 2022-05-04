Treat Your Tastebuds to Cruise - the Best Tasting Hard Seltzer on the Market

During the pandemic, instead of baking bread, Russell Martin decided to craft a hard seltzer for people with active, social lifestyles. He took inspiration from the sandy beaches of California, where he lived when he played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the spectacular sunsets in Florida, which he enjoyed during his years at Dunedin Blue Jays training camp. After perfecting his hard seltzer recipe over the course of nearly two years, Cruise Hard Seltzer was born. The aroma of refreshing tropical notes hits as soon as the can is opened and the flavors of ripe peaches and pears, and those of tropical mango paired with dragon fruit will make this the summer drink you keep coming back to. The smooth sipper has 4.7 percent alcohol and a mere 100 calories per 355ml can.

"There are a lot of hard seltzers on the market, but ours is different," said Russell Martin. "We waited, tasted, perfected, and learned from industry leaders. That patience and dedication to crafting the best seltzer on the market has helped us achieve our goal – Cruise Hard Seltzer is in my humble opinion the best tasting seltzer out there."

Cruise Hard Seltzer is available in Quebec liquor stores in a 4-pack of 355ml cans (peach-pear) and in Ontario liquor stores in 473ml single-serve cans (mango-dragon fruit). For more information, visit the SAQ and LCBO websites.

About Cruise Hard Seltzer:

