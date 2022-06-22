TREASURY METALS REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VOTING DEADLINE FOR THE UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TSX: TML OTCQX: TSRMF

Highlights:

Treasury Metals is holding its Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually on June 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on June 24, 2022

Shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group 1-877-452-7184 (North American Toll Free) or 416-304-0211 (Outside North America); or by email at: [email protected] .

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX: TML) (OTCQX: TSRMF) ("Treasury Metals" or the "Company") reminds shareholders of the upcoming deadline to vote at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), which is scheduled to be held virtually on June 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time at https://web.lumiagm.com/201650549.

The Meeting is being held in a virtual-only format and conducted via live audio webcast to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19 and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of the Company's communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting online regardless of their geographic location.

The proxy voting deadline is June 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of this deadline. Voting is both easy and important; shareholders can vote online (at http://proxyvote.com if they have a 16-digit control number, or at https://login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin if they have a 12-digit control number) or by otherwise following the instructions included on their Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form. Shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group 1-877-452-7184 (North American Toll Free) or 416-304-0211 (Outside North America); or by email at: [email protected].

Shareholders are being asked to vote on two resolutions at the Meeting; the election of the directors, and the appointment of the auditors. The Company is pleased to have two new directors nominated to join the board, Margot Naudie and Paul McRae, who bring extensive experience and expertise that complement the incumbent directors standing for re-election, being William Fisher, Frazer Bourchier, Christophe Vereecke, David Whittle, Flora Wood, and Jeremy Wyeth. The refreshed, newly constituted board will bring the necessary mix of skills and experience to guide the Company through the exciting next phase of development.

Virtual meeting

The virtual meeting will be available for both shareholders and guests to attend at https://web.lumiagm.com/201650549, however only Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who have properly registered with Odyssey Trust will be able to participate in the Meeting. All virtual meeting attendees are encouraged to log in to the meeting 15 minutes before the start time.

Detailed instructions for both Registered and Beneficial Shareholders to attend the meeting can be found in Treasury Metals' Management Information Circular that was mailed to shareholders as of the Meeting's record date, May 2, 2022, as well as filed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and posted on the Company's website, along with the other meeting materials at https://treasurymetals.com/investors/annual-meeting-of-shareholders/.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc. is a gold focused company with assets in Canada. The Company's Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits, is located in Northwestern Ontario. The deposits benefit substantially from excellent access to the Trans-Canada Highway, related power and rail infrastructure, and close proximity to several communities including Dryden, Ontario. The Company also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Lara Polymetallic Project, Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. Treasury Metals is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our projects and on all aspects, including: creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community well-being.

For further details about the Company, please visit the Company's website at www.treasurymetals.com .

