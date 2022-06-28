TREASURY METALS ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES AND VOTING RESULTS FROM ITS 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TSX: TML OTCQX: TSRMF

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX: TML) (OTCQX: TSRMF) ("Treasury Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

Board of Director Changes

The Company welcomes Margot Naudie and Paul McRae as independent members of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), bringing extensive knowledge and experience to complement the capabilities of the Board;

Margot Naudie

Ms. Naudie has more than 25 years of capital markets experience with expertise as a Senior Portfolio Manager for North American and global natural resource portfolios. She has held senior roles at leading asset management firms including TD Asset Management, Marret Asset Management Inc. and CPP Investment Board. She was cited as a Brendan Wood TopGun Investment Mind (Platinum) for five consecutive years. Margot is an active and engaged independent Director on public and private company boards. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Economics from McGill University, an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder.

Paul McRae

Mr. McRae is a corporate director with a distinguished reputation in project and construction management in the mining industry for projects of all scales and complexities. His career spans more than 40 years and includes a track record of on time and on budget projects. Mr. McRae served as Project Manager on the highly successful De Beers Victor Project in Northern Canada, and he has held leadership roles with numerous other projects from concept, construction and into operation in Australia, Canada, USA, Spain, Chile and Portugal. Prior to retirement he served as Senior Vice-President Projects of Lundin Mining from 2012 to 2018 during which time he led the Eagle Mine in Michigan into production. Mr McRae has served on the board of Southern Hemisphere Mining, Bluestone Resources and Filo Mining. He recently stepped down as a director of Lundin Gold where he chaired the Board Technical Committee for the last 7 years. Mr McRae is currently a director of Westhaven Gold.

Jeremy Wyeth, President and CEO of Treasury Metals, commented: "We are very happy to have Margot and Paul join our Board as we progress our project through to a construction decision. Their skill sets will complement those of the Board at a very important time for Treasury Metals."

As a part of the Company's Board Renewal process initiated last year, Marc Henderson and Daniel Wilton did not stand for re‑election to the Board at the Meeting. The Board thanks Mr. Henderson and Mr. Wilton for their valuable contributions to Treasury Metals over the years.

The Board is pleased to announce that David Whittle, an independent member of the Board since August 2020, has been appointed Chair of the Board effective June 28, 2022, replacing William Fisher. Mr. Fisher will remain with Treasury Metals as a Director.

Voting Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

A total of 70,003,871 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 50.71% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 2, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:



Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast Nominee For Withheld/Abstain For Withheld/Abstain William Fisher 64,342,802 1,771,235 97.32 2.68 Jeremy Wyeth 64,345,555 1,768,482 97.33 2.67 Frazer Bourchier 65,022,884 1,091,153 98.35 1.65 Paul McRae 65,007,421 1,106,616 98.33 1.67 Margot Naudie 57,462,892 8,651,145 86.91 13.09 Christophe Vereecke 64,344,745 1,769,292 97.32 2.68 David Whittle 65,022,089 1,091,948 98.35 1.65 Flora Wood 65,023,587 1,090,450 98.35 1.65

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, RSM Canada LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed and the Board was authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Withheld/Abstain For Withheld/Abstain 64,054,600 5,949,269 91.50 8.50

The voting results will be available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada. The Company's Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits, is located in Northwestern Ontario. The Company also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Lara Polymetallic Project, Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. For further details about the Company, please visit www.treasurymetals.com .

SOURCE Treasury Metals Inc.

For further information: Jeremy Wyeth, President & CEO, T: +1 416 214 4654; Orin Baranowsky, CFO, T: +1 416 214 4654, Email: [email protected]; Twitter @TreasuryMetals