Treasure Hill Invests $2 Million with Gift to Southlake

NEWMARKET, ON, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - When facing cancer—anxious, exhausted, and ill—no one should have to take on the added burden of travel. That ethos is one of the driving forces behind Southlake's HERE is Where Cancer Meets its Match Campaign and is what resonated with Treasure Hill Homes Founder and President, Nicholas Fidei, inspiring his $2 million donation to the Campaign on behalf of the Concord, Ontario based company.

"I founded Treasure Hill in 2003 and since then, we've built over 10,000 homes throughout the GTA, York Region, and South Simcoe – developing spaces and communities where families can live and flourish," said Mr. Fidei. "When we think about families facing some of the most difficult and vulnerable times in their lives, like undergoing cancer treatment, the focus on bringing the very best care close to home becomes even more important. We were honored to be able to support the cancer campaign, knowing what it would mean to the residents of the communities we are developing."

Mr. Fidei, along with representatives from Treasure Hill, local dignitaries, and Southlake leadership, clinicians, program staff and volunteers, gathered at the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre on May 15 to officially unveil the 'Treasure Hill Atrium', named in celebration of the company's generosity.

"For 100 years and counting, Southlake has built healthy communities through leading edge care, and it is because of the support of leadership donors, like Mr. Fidei and Treasure Hill, that Southlake will continue to do so for 100 years more," said Paul Woods, MD, President and CEO of Southlake. "The communities Southlake serves are experiencing incredible growth, and Southlake is excited to grow and innovate alongside them. We're thankful to Treasure Hill for their shared vision of delivering leading edge cancer care close to home to patients and families in the communities we serve."

The HERE is Where Cancer Meets its Match Campaign focuses on bringing the latest technology to Southlake's Stronach Regional Cancer Centre, as well as improving access and capacity to serve the rapidly growing population of people who rely on the Regional Centre. Through the philanthropic leadership of companies like Treasure Hill, and Southlake's community of donors, Southlake Foundation has raised $17.4 million of their $20 million goal.

That generosity has made significant and tangible impact for patients receiving care at the hospital. This includes: bringing York Region's first PET-CT Simulator Scanner to Southlake for advanced diagnostics, expanding the Radiation Therapy Program to reduce wait times through the addition Canada's first Elekta Harmony Linear Accelerator which features the latest technology for radiation therapy, and funding 17 new chemotherapy chairs for the Systemic Therapy Program.

The Stronach Regional Cancer Centre is consistently ranked as one of the top three cancer centres in Ontario and is the first partner of the Princess Margaret Cancer Care Network. These upgrades will further strengthen an organization already known as a leading cancer centre.

Southlake Foundation President and CEO Jennifer Ritter agrees. "It's so inspiring to have partners in our community like Treasure Hill commit to supporting our hospital in such a meaningful way and we are so grateful. I hope it moves anyone that can, to support our Campaign because the outcomes are so impactful to families who depend on Southlake for cancer care. Our community can have the confidence of knowing that we have the very best, right here, and it's what this community deserves."

For more information on the HERE is Where Cancer Meets its Match campaign, visit: southlake.ca/HERE

