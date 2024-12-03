Tre'dish Partners with Feed Ontario for Holiday Give-Back Campaign

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - This Giving Tuesday, December 3, Tre'dish, a Toronto-based company revolutionizing how Canadians shop for groceries, is proud to announce its Holiday Give-Back Campaign in collaboration with Feed Ontario. This initiative aims to combat food insecurity by ensuring families across Ontario have access to fresh, high-quality groceries during the holiday season—a time when the need for support is especially critical.

As part of the campaign, Tre'dish will donate a box of fresh produce and pantry staples to Feed Ontario for every $100 spent on its platform. These boxes are designed to provide nourishing ingredients for balanced meals, helping to address the growing need for emergency food support that food banks are trying to meet.

Tre'dish's innovative platform offers an affordable, transparent alternative to traditional grocery chains, empowering Canadians to shop smarter, while strengthening local communities. By eliminating unnecessary stages in the supply chain, Tre'dish provides direct access to high-quality, locally sourced groceries at competitive prices.

"Access to healthy food is a challenge for far too many families, not just during the holidays, but every day." said Peter Hwang, Founder and CEO of Tre'dish. "At Tre'dish, we're not just trying to make groceries affordable; we're looking to make a real difference by supporting our communities. Partnering with Feed Ontario means we can turn something as simple as shopping into a chance to give back and help families who need it most."

Tre'dish is transforming the grocery shopping experience with its innovative platform that connects Canadians directly to high-quality, locally sourced groceries at competitive prices. By eliminating middlemen in the supply chain, Tre'dish delivers better value for shoppers while championing sustainability and community well-being. Feed Ontario, Ontario's largest collective of hunger-relief organizations, plays a pivotal role in addressing food insecurity. With a network of over 1,200 food banks and hunger-relief organizations, Feed Ontario provides millions of pounds of food each year to more than 1 million people, many of whom rely on these resources to get through tough times.

This partnership is about more than just providing meals—it's about fostering connection and hope during a time when community spirit matters most. Every dollar spent on Tre'dish doesn't just help households access fresh groceries at fair prices; it also helps ensure that families across Ontario can share in the joy of a warm, nutritious holiday meal.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Tre'dish in this meaningful campaign," said Carolyn Stewart, CEO at Feed Ontario. "The donation of fresh produce and pantry staples is invaluable to the families we serve, helping them to enjoy the comfort and warmth of home cooked meals during the holidays."

Visit tredish.com to learn more about the Holiday Give-Back Campaign and discover how your holiday shopping can bring warmth and nourishment to Ontario families this season. You can now download Tre'dish on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Experience the joy of affordable, high-quality groceries across iOS and Android platforms.

About Tre'dish

Tre'dish is dedicated to transforming the grocery shopping experience by offering high-quality food at affordable prices. Operating with the sole purpose of giving Canadians direct access to fresh, locally sourced groceries at transparent prices, Tre'dish is reshaping the food industry. For more information, visit groceries.tredish.com.

About Feed Ontario

Feed Ontario is a leading organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity across the province by providing healthy and local food through its network of food banks and partners. For more information, visit feedontario.ca.

SOURCE Tre’dish

Media Contact: Tony Koutoulas [email protected] | 416.786.7793