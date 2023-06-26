OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers of what to expect when crossing the border for Canada Day or U.S. Independence Day long weekend.

Across the country, CBSA front line employees are keeping harmful goods out of Canada, while ensuring legitimate travel and trade can continue efficiently and safely. In 2022, we facilitated the arrival of over 60 million travellers while keeping more than 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets and seized over 41,000 kg of illegal drugs.

The CBSA invests significant effort planning and preparing for peak periods, such as holiday long weekends and summer months. The Agency monitors traveller volumes and works hard to minimize border wait times at ports of entry, including international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Help us by coming prepared! For a smoother trip, you should:

For more information, visit the CBSA Web site or call us at 1-800-461-9999.

Associated links

Contacts

For more information or to schedule an interview with a CBSA representative, please contact:

Media Relations

Canada Border Services Agency

[email protected]

1-877-761-5945

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency