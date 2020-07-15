Travelers Financial Group launches new alternative capital lending division

BURNABY, BC, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ – Travelers Financial Group today announced the launch of Travelers Restructuring Capital ("TRC"), a transitional capital initiative designed to support small and mid-market businesses that operate in asset-intensive industries.

TRC works closely with companies at each stage of the corporate life cycle, allowing them to better understand their clients' assets, business, and credit needs to provide them with custom capital solutions outside of those offered by traditional banks. Initially created as a means of servicing and expanding Travelers Financial Group's existing client base, TRC is now being launched as a stand-alone subsidiary and full-scope financier for borrowers facing challenges securing traditional funding. Specifically, TRC evaluates a client's borrowing ability and inherent risks by underwriting a company's off-balance sheet equity. This allows for tailored, creative, and timely credit solutions, including structured, secured and mezzanine asset-based financing solutions, as well as transitional and distressed balance sheet restructurings.

"The Travelers Group is excited to announce the official launch of Travelers Restructuring Capital," said Jim Case, Chief Executive Officer, Travelers Financial Group. "TRC endeavors to support businesses by accessing untapped liquidity from their balance sheets and providing non-conventional financing solutions to assist in executing and accelerating their turnaround or growth initiatives. The inception of TRC marks the beginning of an exciting growth horizon for our broader Group as our focus expands to include restructurings in the transitional and distressed space."

TRC has already established a large, diverse pipeline of new opportunities across Canada and is now actively looking to develop long-term strategic partnerships with clients and originators alike.

"Capable of providing capital across the risk spectrum, TRC is designed to be a true transition lender in North America," said Warren Miller, Vice President of Travelers Restructuring Capital. "With the ability to assist borrowers with short-term bridge liquidity, long term credit facilities, full-on balance sheet restructuring and consolidation facilities, near-distress and distressed situations, as well as rapid-growth capital support, TRC is well-positioned to assist companies at every stage of the corporate cycle. We feel given the current economic climate, plus the internal and external faced by borrowers, and many companies stand to benefit from partnering with a flexible and non-restrictive creditor that allows business owners to run their operations without interruption and interference from traditional lenders who requires a more stringent operating and covenant-heavy environment. With access to multi-tiered capital pools, TRC aims to help our originators reach their stated growth objectives while also creating a comprehensive ecosystem of capital solutions for our clients. We are targeting investments from $500k to $25 million, with the ability to close larger transactions as required."

About Travelers Restructuring Capital

Travelers Restructuring Capital Inc. is an alternative capital provider to public and private mid-market enterprises seeking custom finance solutions outside of those offered by traditional lending institutions. TRC is a member of the Travelers Financial Group, who possesses over 40-years of asset-based lending experience and is a leading provider of equipment finance and specialty loan and lease arrangements.

To learn more about Travelers Restructuring Capital, visit www.travelersrestructuring.com.

SOURCE Travelers Restructuring Capital

For further information: For inquiries about partnering with TRC, contact Warren Miller at +1 (604) 262-9994 or [email protected]