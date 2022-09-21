Travel Yukon and Enchroma Help People With Colourblindness See the Northern Lights

Russell Basilio experiences colourblindness. He sees colour in dull hues, especially red and green, which leaves him to interpret the beauty of the world through shapes and textures. In order to demonstrate the power of this new accessibility, Travel Yukon took Russell on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to experience the northern lights in their truest colourful form.

"Growing up colourblind I always knew I saw the world differently. My sister would describe things to me like the northern lights, but I never really understood what that meant," said Russell Basilio. "To experience the northern lights in colour with my sister by my side was a gift."

"With dynamic lights and fantastic hues of greens, purples and reds, the northern lights are one of Yukon's most beautiful natural phenomena,'' said Robin Anderson, Global Marketing Manager at Travel Yukon. "We are grateful for the opportunity to have worked with EnChroma to allow Russell to discover what makes the Yukon one of the best places in the world to experience incredible northern lights viewing."

Special optical filters in EnChroma glasses expand the range of colours someone who is colourblind can see and make colours more vibrant, clear and distinct to help them experience more of life's colourful moments and overcome challenges while travelling and in daily life. By coming together, EnChroma and Travel Yukon were able to provide Russell with a week of colourful moments that will last a lifetime.

"The Yukon truly is larger than life but, for the hundreds of millions of people with colourblindness across the globe, many of its most spectacular and colourful scenes can't be fully experienced or appreciated," said Erik Ritchie, CEO of EnChroma. "We're so excited to partner with Travel Yukon to give Russell and future visitors the chance to see the northern lights in all their glory."

Canadians looking to learn more about Russell's adventure can watch his journey by visiting https://www.travelyukon.com/en/northern-lights-in-colour.

