Travel the Treasures of La Bella Vita

In its second year as agency of record for the Italian National Tourism Board (ENIT), Brand Grow Media was tasked with building Italy's brand to encourage more lifestyle travel along the country's less travelled roads. The result is the new #treasureitaly campaign. With over 1 million Canadians visiting Italy each year, ENIT aims to activate the imagination of travellers beyond the known cities, piazzas and galleries.

"It is our goal to encourage more robust lifestyle travel to the secret gems of Italy's mountains, trails, towns and villas," said Salvatore Basile, National Coordinator, ENIT. "We love that Canadians embrace the popular cultural icons of Italy, so we want to unwrap unexpected treasures that puts travellers at the centre of their experience."

Starting in September, to excite imagination and build brand, images of Italy will be found wrapped on Toronto Transit Commission streetcars; installations at Billy Bishop Airport; out of home installations at popular ski destinations in Western Canada; via targeted sponsorships and media placements; and at industry workshops that bring together travel industry partners.

"ENIT's growing investment demonstrates their appreciation of Canadian travellers and their enthusiasm to share more of Italy's hidden gems," said Brandon Grosvenor, President, Brand Grow Media. "Building on the 14% growth in year-over-year travel, we're activating the brand to bring more Canadians into the hills, communities and culture of Italy."

Headquartered in Rome, ENIT operates 26 global offices with a mission to promote sustainable, lifestyle tourism through the known and yet-to-be known locations across Italy.

Brand Grow Media is a new-thinking, full-service media agency headquartered in Canada. Leveraging its Strategy First Approach, it uncovers insights that lead to best-in-class client solutions.

SOURCE Italian National Tourism Board (ENIT)

For further information: Media Contact: Sandy Di Felice. 416-453-6505