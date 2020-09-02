Travel fans and investors invited to discover Brazil during the 1st edition of the Brazilian Week CCBC Online Festival: a digital event that spans innovation, business and culture

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Daydreaming of adding stamps to your passport or to expand your business into new, lucrative markets? Either way, Brazil represents a world of business opportunities as well as cultural experiences that should be on everyone's radar. While physical travel may be on hold, entrepreneurs and those bitten with the wanderlust bug can virtually discover Brazil this September.

The Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada (CCBC) is inviting Canadians to the first edition of Brazilian Week, a digital festival put together in partnership with the Brazilian Embassy and Consulates in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Kicking off on the country's Independence Day, more than 20 webinars including concerts, food demos and panel discussions will be hosted to provide a wealth of information on the country for both individuals and businesses.

For corporate attendees: With a GDP of $1.868 trillion, Brazil is an emerging market with the eighth-largest economy in the world. Rich of more than 100 years of economic relations with Canada, the South American country is a natural choice for investors, start-ups and corporations looking to expand or franchise. It offers a growing innovation and technology sector as well as extensive business opportunities. Brazilian Week CCBC Online Festival will present a slew of webinars to provide those from the corporate world tools and information to invest, export/import to and from Brazil, and to establish strategic partnerships for R&D.

For travelers and cultural explorers: There is more to Brazil than Bossa Nova, wonderful beaches, soccer and barbecue. With a distinct ethnic and cultural heritage, Brazil is a glorious mix of diversity. Through the digital festival, participants will be invited to join live webinars including cocktail making, cooking demos with a Brazilian top chef and live music from Brazilian musicians living in Canada. An additional 200 links of cultural content such as virtual tours of some of the top museums, best beaches and places to visit, cinema, performing arts and more are available for adventurers to further discover Brazil and add to their bucket list.

To view the list of webinars for the five-day festival and to register, please visit ccbc.org.br/brazilianweek.

SOURCE Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Canada (CCBC)

For further information: For more information, to set-up an interview or to get high-res images, please contact The PR Department at 416.535.3939, [email protected]