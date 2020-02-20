Travel Alberta Earns Top Provincial Employer Honour

"This is a testament to our entire team, reflecting the excellence and dedication they bring to their roles every day," said CEO Royce Chwin. "Our people are more than the work they do; they are Travel Alberta's number one asset. We are committed to supporting what's important to them, professionally and personally, from learning and development opportunities to meaningful recognition and a purposeful work environment. This creates a healthy environment where we can do our best work in supporting our industry to grow the visitor economy."

This year's winning organizations include employers representing nearly every area of Alberta's economy, that lead their peers in creating the province's best workplaces and forward-thinking HR policies.

"We're seeing a renewed focus by employers in the province on day-to-day improvements that make a real difference in the working lives of the people who work there," says Kristina Leung, Senior Editor at Mediacorp. "Not big-budget or expensive programs, but practical initiatives–like helping employees balance their jobs with family commitments or making it easier for them to give back to the community–which other employers can emulate and improve on."

Travel Alberta's workplace culture and focus on wellness was also recognized by Excellence Canada with a 2019 Canada's Healthy Workplace Month Great Employer Award.

About Travel Alberta

Travel Alberta is the destination development and promotion organization of the Government of Alberta. We promote Alberta as a desirable place to travel, work, live, play, invest and learn. Working with businesses throughout the province, we capitalize on Alberta's breathtaking landscapes and world-class hospitality to develop memorable experiences for visitors to enjoy, in all regions, in all seasons. Our work directly and indirectly benefits our province, driving visitation and revenue, diversifying the economy, providing jobs, encouraging economic investment and enhancing quality of life for Albertans and their communities.

Established as a Crown corporation on April 1, 2009, we operate under the authority of the Travel Alberta Act within the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism.

To learn more about Travel Alberta's strategy and programs visit industry.travelalberta.com.

