Travel Alberta - Celebrating the tourism entrepreneurs growing businesses and creating jobs in Alberta

CALGARY, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Alberta's tourism industry has over 22,000 reasons to observe Small Business Week in Canada, October 20-26. That's the number of tourism-related small businesses* and self-employed entrepreneurs in Alberta in 2018—up 4 per cent year over year—and represents almost 99 per cent of all tourism-related businesses in the province1.

"Alberta's tourism entrepreneurs and small businesses are the backbone of our growing tourism industry. They are innovators, trailblazers and ground breakers, and they create unique services and experiences that contribute to our economy and draw millions of visitors to our province every year. Small businesses are important, which is why we are committed to bringing back the Alberta Advantage and creating the right environment so they can thrive."

Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism

Tourism entrepreneurs and small businesses are clearly a big part of the industry's success, helping generate a record $8.9 billion in visitor expenditures to Alberta's economy in 20172.

"Tourism entrepreneurs, many of whom are small business owners, are the heart of our industry. They started with ideas and dreams to give people near and far a reason to visit. The experiences they've created make travellers want to spend time in Alberta communities and explore what they have to offer. That's why developing new tourism experiences is critical to the continued, sustainable growth of Alberta's visitor economy."

Royce Chwin, CEO, Travel Alberta

At Travel Alberta, a team of experience development managers works with tourism businesses in all regions of the province to support the enhancement and development of new tourism experiences. The Travel Alberta team also provides educational opportunities and marketing investment and tools to foster industry alignment and success, working with entrepreneurs like Terry Jensen, who fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening a fine dining restaurant.

"With foodie tourism on the rise, our mission is to make our corner of the Rockies a world-renowned culinary destination. Using sustainably sourced, hyper-local ingredients—many of which our chef grows and forages herself—we create elevated cuisine that is uniquely and proudly Albertan."

Terry Jensen, owner of The Sensory and Wit Bar in Canmore — and one of thousands of Alberta entrepreneurs contributing to tourism's economic bench strength

About Travel Alberta

Travel Alberta is the destination promotion organization of Alberta. We showcase Alberta tourism experiences to potential travellers in Canada and internationally. Travel Alberta provides marketing expertise and support to Alberta-based tourism businesses, creating compelling reasons for travellers to explore Alberta.

Established as a Crown corporation in 2009, Travel Alberta is mandated to promote the province as a top tourism destination and support the Government of Alberta in the development of tourism policy, advocacy, research, visitor services and product development.

Sources: 1Statistics Canada, Business Register (December 2018) 2Statistics Canada, International Travel Survey and Travel Survey of Residents of Canada (2017) *Statistics Canada small business definition: a business with 1-99 employees and a minimum annual revenue of $30,000

