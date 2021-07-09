Travel Alberta Board of Directors Update

Members key to guiding organization's new mandate

CALGARY, AB, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Travel Alberta is pleased to announce the appointment of current Board member Neil Yeates, retired Federal Deputy Minister, as Vice-Chair, and welcome Juanita Marois, CEO for Métis Crossing, as Travel Alberta's newest Board member.

"As board members, we guide Travel Alberta's strategic direction and Neil and Juanita's perspectives will be invaluable as the organization embarks on a new and ambitious mandate as a Destination Management Organization," said Linda Southern-Heathcott, Travel Alberta Board Chair, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Spruce Meadows Ltd. "I look forward to working with them as Travel Alberta strives to accelerate our province's tourism recovery and sustain long-term growth through a coordinated, provincial approach."

Members of Travel Alberta's Board of Directors are appointed by Government of Alberta Orders in Council and are recruited from qualified applicants who collectively have the full range of competencies, experience or personal attributes required to provide effective governance of Travel Alberta.

About Neil Yeates

Neil, a retired Federal Deputy Minister whose career spanned more than 30 years, has served on Travel Alberta's Board since March 2020. Neil began his career as a policy analyst with the Saskatchewan Department of Health, eventually serving as the Associate Deputy Minister. He also worked for Saskatchewan Social Services in the young offenders and child welfare programs and later as the Assistant Deputy Minister for all programs. He became a Deputy Minister in Post-Secondary Education and Skills Training, and also served at that level in the then newly-formed Department of Corrections and Public Safety. Within the Government of Canada, Neil worked in Industry Canada, Health Canada, Indian and Northern Affairs and most recently served as the Deputy Minister of Citizenship and Immigration Canada. He currently is Chair of the Trans Canada Trail Board, Co-Chair of the C.D. Howe Human Capital Council, a member of the Justice Canada Audit Committee, and a mentor with the Trudeau Foundation. He has served as an advisor to the Treasury Board Secretariat, Public Services and Procurement Canada, and the National Research Council.

About Juanita Marois

Juanita is the CEO for Métis Crossing and a proud citizen of Alberta's Métis Nation. In her current role, Juanita is responsible to lead the implementation the 10-year business strategy and development plan. She strives to build meaningful partnerships that support responsible tourism development. Juanita earned her MA degree in sustainable tourism development from the University of Alberta where she continued as a lecturer for two years in the Faculty of Physical Education and Recreation. Juanita has worked in the tourism industry for over 15 years with organizations such as Northlands Park and Princess Tours. Her experience has expanded from a front-line practitioner to a planner, researcher, and consultant. She has had unique opportunities to participate in socio-economic development, Indigenous tourism, and community investment projects that now feed her collaborative approach at Métis Crossing.

About Travel Alberta

Travel Alberta is the destination management organization of the Government of Alberta. We promote Alberta as a desirable place to travel, work, live, play, invest and learn. Working with businesses throughout the province, we capitalize on Alberta's breathtaking landscapes and world-class hospitality to develop memorable experiences for visitors to enjoy, in all regions, in all seasons. Our work directly and indirectly benefits our province, driving visitation and revenue, diversifying the economy, providing jobs, encouraging economic investment and enhancing quality of life for Albertans and their communities.

Established as a Crown corporation on April 1, 2009, we operate under the authority of the Travel Alberta Act within the Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

To learn more about Travel Alberta's strategy and programs visit industry.travelalberta.com.

