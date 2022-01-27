Travel Alberta appoints Canadian tourism trailblazer to lead key destination development post

Organization announces two internal C-Suite promotions

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Jon Mamela joins Travel Alberta as Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, leading tourism and destination development, effective March 14, 2022.

Jon Mamela joins Travel Alberta as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer responsible for tourism and destination development. (CNW Group/Travel Alberta)

Jon Mamela brings a unique blend of public and private experience in the tourism and hospitality industry. He comes to Travel Alberta from Destination Toronto, where, as Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), he worked with government and industry groups to promote the city. Prior to that, Mamela was CMO & Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales at Destination Canada, driving record growth and championing the development of the "For Glowing Hearts" destination brand.

Mamela knows Alberta well. He served as Travel Alberta's Vice President, Marketing and Sales from 2010-2011, and led the inception and development of the (remember to breathe) brand. He has also held leadership posts with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Fairmont Hotels and Resorts.

"Jon is a smart, strategic thinker focused on delivering value and measurable results. His deep knowledge of the tourism industry, Alberta and our stakeholders means he will be able to hit the ground running as we set the stage for long-term growth," said David Goldstein, CEO, Travel Alberta.

"I am excited to rejoin Travel Alberta in this pivotal role to help take destination development to the next level in Canada. Removing roadblocks for tourism businesses, using data to drive our strategy, and capitalizing on partnership opportunities with the private sector will ensure high return on investment and long-term economic success for the province," said Mamela.

Travel Alberta is also pleased to announce expanded roles for two other members of its leadership team. Kara Claypool, who joined Travel Alberta in 2015 as Vice President, Finance and Corporate Operations, leads risk and financial management, governance and information technology as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Tannis Gaffney, who has served as Vice President, Destination Promotion for the past five years, steps into the role of Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer and leads brand development and regional, national, and international destination promotion.

Claypool, Gaffney and Mamela round out a leadership team dedicated to revitalizing the province's tourism industry, growing the visitor economy and creating new opportunities for Albertans.

