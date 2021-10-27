Travel Alberta announces several board appointments including board chair and two new members

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Travel Alberta is pleased to congratulate three directors on their reappointments to its board of directors, including the redesignation of Linda Southern-Heathcott as chair, along with welcoming two new members to the board team, Ryan Robb and Gail Stepanik-Keber.

Ms. Southern-Heathcott was initially appointed to Travel Alberta's board and designated as chair in October 2019. Also reappointed to new three-year terms are directors David McKenna, President of the Banff Jasper Collection by Pursuit, and Kiren Singh, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) by profession.

"I thank the Government of Alberta for continuing to place its faith in me as chair of the board, congratulate Kiren and David on their reappointments, and am delighted to welcome Gail and Ryan. Together, we will guide Travel Alberta's strategic direction as the organization leans into its expanded role as a destination management organization and leader and connector of the tourism industry in Alberta during this critical time of recovery," said Ms. Southern-Heathcott, President and Chief Executive Officer, Spruce Meadows Ltd. and Executive Chair & Chief Executive Officer of AKITA Drilling Ltd.

Ms. Stepanik-Keber and Mr. Robb bring a wealth of experience and acumen to the board:

Gail is a board member, business advisor, coach, and new entrepreneur whose professional experience includes 30 years at a leadership level, most recently with Servus Credit Union. There, she led a diverse portfolio including data science, digital banking, innovation, marketing, communications, and corporate social responsibility as Chief Brand and Digital Banking Officer, and Purpose and Innovation Officer.





Ryan currently serves as Chief Executive Officer for Stoney Tribal Administration, representing the three Stoney Nakoda Nations: Bearspaw, Chiniki, and Wesley First Nation . Previously, he was a member of Suncor Energy's Stakeholder and Aboriginal Relations group and corporate lead for its Aboriginal Employee Network.

Mr. Robb succeeds Suromitra Sanatani, who served one term on the board.

"On behalf of my fellow directors and everyone at Travel Alberta, I thank Suromitra for her service to the board, including her work on our Governance and Human Resources committees. We are grateful for her guidance and expertise," said Ms. Southern-Heathcott.

Directors of the board of Travel Alberta are appointed by Government of Alberta Orders in Council and are recruited from qualified applicants who collectively have the full range of competencies, experience or personal attributes required to provide effective governance of Travel Alberta. Director profiles are available on Travel Alberta's industry website.

About Travel Alberta

Travel Alberta is the destination management organization of the Government of Alberta. We promote Alberta as a desirable place to travel, live, work, play, invest and learn. Working with businesses throughout the province, we capitalize on Alberta's breathtaking landscapes and world-class hospitality to develop memorable experiences for visitors to enjoy, in all regions, year-round. Our work directly and indirectly benefits our province, driving visitation and revenue, diversifying the economy, providing jobs, encouraging economic investment, and enhancing quality of life for Albertans and their communities.

Established as a Crown corporation on April 1, 2009, we operate under the authority of the Travel Alberta Act within the Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

To learn more about Travel Alberta's strategy and programs, visit industry.travelalberta.com.

