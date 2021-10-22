Travel Alberta announces new marketing agency of record

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Following an extensive Request for Proposal (RFP) process for a Brand, Creative and Production agency, Travel Alberta is pleased to announce that it has awarded the contract to Calgary-based C&B Advertising.

Under the terms of the three-year contract, starting April 1, 2022, C&B's scope of work includes brand and content strategy, account management, and content development and production.

"As Travel Alberta works to deliver on our business plan to accelerate the recovery and growth of Alberta's visitor economy, C&B's comprehensive understanding of our business and audiences and deep knowledge of the provincial tourism industry will be invaluable," said David Goldstein, CEO, Travel Alberta.

Travel Alberta looks forward to working with C&B to capitalize on pent-up travel demand, drive visitation around the province, and inspire the world to experience Alberta year-round.

"From the professionalism of its people to the appetite for innovation, Travel Alberta is an organization that continually sets the standard for tourism marketing. As an independent agency with a love for the tourism industry, we are looking forward to playing a role in the next chapter of the Travel Alberta story," said Leigh Blakely, Managing Partner, C&B Advertising.

About Travel Alberta

Travel Alberta is the destination management organization of the Government of Alberta. We promote Alberta as a desirable place to travel, live, work, play, invest and learn. Working with businesses throughout the province, we capitalize on Alberta's breathtaking landscapes and world-class hospitality to develop memorable experiences for visitors to enjoy, in all regions, year-round. Our work directly and indirectly benefits our province, driving visitation and revenue, diversifying the economy, providing jobs, encouraging economic investment, and enhancing quality of life for Albertans and their communities.

Established as a Crown corporation on April 1, 2009, we operate under the authority of the Travel Alberta Act within the Ministry of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

To learn more about Travel Alberta's strategy and programs, visit industry.travelalberta.com.

