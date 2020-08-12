QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - I, Jonathan Marchand, 43, on a ventilator, escaped from my long-term care facility (CHSLD). I am camping in a cage in front of the National Assembly in Quebec to obtain my release and that of my friends by putting my life in the hands of the Premier, François Legault. I ask him for a personal meeting, while respecting the sanitary rules. I will not accept anyone else's help and I do not intend to leave without a meeting. For several years, with a lot of personal sacrifice, I have been researching and built a turnkey solution so that people with disabilities can live outside long-term care facilities. I have met with ministers, senior officials and deputy ministers with little result. Our freedom cannot wait any longer. Today and in the days to come, for an event called "Direct action for Life and Liberty" people with disabilities and their loved ones will occupy the public space in front of the National Assembly to support my demands, others will be online.

With Jonathan, they are calling for specific actions, including a pilot project so that people with disabilities can leave or avoid the long-term care facility. "During the pandemic, even public safety authorities innovate and accommodate inmates outside prisons. Those in institutions against their will are asking for this openness and the necessary support to live in the community," exclaims Jonathan. Others are at home in precarious situations and find themselves isolated without support to work, have a normal social and family life. "For us, it's not just about being kept alive, we want the tools to be included in society. For that, Personal Assistance is essential, as it exists elsewhere in Canada and around the world. It's cheaper and respects our rights and freedoms," insists Jonathan.

This occupation is taking place as a result of the government's attitude towards people with disabilities for many years. What is offered to them is nothing but new institutions, medical assistance in dying and crumbs for home support. The Prime Minister and his team have been advocating for rapid change on a number of issues. "Good, innovation is good for people with disabilities too. Long-term care facilities are not a necessary evil; changing the name will not change the problems. We're ready to try, I'm ready to test, all that's missing is the first step. Let people with disabilities undertake solutions for and by themselves. Everyone has to be able to choose where, how and with whom they live, living in the community is a human right! " says Jonathan.

A solution is still on the table, coming from people aware of the stakes, the pilot project of Coop ASSIST aims to implement Self-directed Personal Assistance in Quebec. In addition, Jonathan invites the population of Quebec to visit the reform.quebec website to support a complete reform of the support system for people with disabilities, the elderly and family caregivers. His crowdfunding campaign is also available at savejonathan.com for people outside Quebec. "I'm not just doing this for myself, my goal is to open the cage door by creating a precedent. Everyone is worth it and we must leave no one behind. We need to mobilize to create real change, my hope is that the Prime Minister of Quebec will be sensitive to the cause," he says.

