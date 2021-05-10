OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, today announced two reappointments in the transportation sector. The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and are active members in their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and expertise to their transportation positions.



Prince Rupert Port Authority

Frans Johannes Tjallingii ( North Vancouver, British Columbia ), reappointed as user director for a term of three years.

Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

Pascale Daigneault ( Sarnia, Ontario ), reappointed as the chairperson for a term of five years.

These Canadians were appointed under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council appointment process, striving for gender parity and seeking to reflect Canada's diversity.



Quote

"I wish these highly qualified Canadians every success as they continue to serve the transportation sector. Their reappointments will ensure continued good governance."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

