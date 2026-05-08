IQALUIT, NT, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Strong and effective enforcement of federal wildlife laws protects species and their habitats, preserves Canada's natural heritage, and helps build a strong and sustainable country that benefits Canadians now and into the future.

On May 8, 2026, at the Nunavut Court of Justice, Transport Desgagnés Inc. was fined $40,000 after pleading guilty to two violations of the Wildlife Area Regulations under the Canada Wildlife Act. In addition to the fine, the company must publish a notice to a local newspaper that includes a description of the offences, the fine paid and relevant details concerning the implicated National Wildlife Area.

On October 1, 2024, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers received a report that the M/T Sarah Desgagnés, a shipping vessel operated by Transport Desgagnés Inc., had entered Akpait National Wildlife Area. Officers initiated an investigation that revealed the vessel entered the National Wildlife Area on September 29, 2024, and October 6, 2024, without the required access permits. Unauthorized entry into this National Wildlife Area is a violation under paragraph 3.3(1)(h) of the Wildlife Area Regulations.

The Wildlife Area Regulations restrict activities in National Wildlife Areas to protect habitats and wildlife, including migratory birds and species at risk. Vessels can disturb wildlife and their habitats by making noise, creating waves, causing pollution, or getting too close. Requiring permits to access National Wildlife Areas helps protect these sensitive ecosystems by allowing only activities that support conservation.

The fine will be directed to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund.

As a result of this conviction, the company's name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry. The Registry contains information on convictions of corporations registered for offences committed under certain federal environmental laws.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has created a free subscription service to help Canadians stay current with what the Government of Canada is doing to protect the natural environment.

Quick facts

Akpait National Wildlife Area, established in 2010, protects some of Canada's largest seabird colonies, including about 130,000 pairs of thick-billed murres. The Area's remarkable cliffs, rising 915 metres above Akpait Fiord, and the surrounding marine waters, provide vital nesting and feeding grounds for seabirds and migrating marine mammals.

National Wildlife Areas like Akpait are essential for conserving biodiversity, safeguarding species at risk, and maintaining healthy ecosystems that support life and cultural connections for generations.

The Canada Wildlife Act allows for the creation, management, and protection of National Wildlife Areas for wildlife research, conservation, and education. The purpose of wildlife areas is to preserve habitats that are critical to migratory birds and other wildlife species, particularly those that are at risk.

allows for the creation, management, and protection of National Wildlife Areas for wildlife research, conservation, and education. The purpose of wildlife areas is to preserve habitats that are critical to migratory birds and other wildlife species, particularly those that are at risk. Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment. The Fund aims to invest in areas where the environmental damage caused by the violation has occurred.

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]