BROMONT, QC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature), highlighted the Government of Canada's recent launch of A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature.

Nature is foundational to Canadian identity. Canada's forests, lakes, rivers, prairies, mountains, tundra, and oceans are part of who we are, strengthen sovereignty, support the economy, and sustain life. Nature underpins food systems, clean air and water, energy, climate and disaster resilience, and Canada's identity--yet it faces mounting threats from climate change, urbanization, and biodiversity loss. Nature is a key driver as we work to build our economy while integrating biodiversity considerations into infrastructure and resource development.

On March 31, 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the federal government's new strategy for nature, with an investment of $3.8 billion. A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature is based on three pillars for action to harmonize nature protection and economic growth: Protecting Nature in Canada, Building Canada Well, and Valuing Nature and Mobilizing Capital.

Key components of the strategy include increasing our protected areas network on land and water. Elements to do this will include expanding our parks network, as well as recognizing and expanding on working landscapes or other effective conservation measures. Projects such as those conducted by Appalachian Corridor and supported by Environment and Climate Change Canada contribute to our goals of reaching 30% of lands, waters, and oceans in Canada being protected by 2030.

Five new protected areas, totalling nearly 150 hectares, have recently been added to the Estrie region's conservation network of natural habitats through the collaborative efforts of Appalachian Corridor and its affiliated members, the commitment of private landowners, and the support of financial partners. These natural areas of interest are now protected in perpetuity and represent major advances for ecological connectivity and the protection of species at risk.

Indigenous leadership is at the heart of protecting nature, anchored in traditional knowledge and stewardship, and is critical to achieving our national and international commitments on nature. This new strategy will accelerate Canada's progress toward protecting 30% of our lands and waters by 2030, restore critical habitats, strengthen ocean resilience, and mobilize new investments in nature while ensuring that conservation and economic development go hand in hand.

Quotes

"Canada's strength has always been rooted in our connection to nature. From coast to coast to coast, nature is not just part of our landscape, it's part of who we are as Canadians. Through strong partnerships with Indigenous, provincial, and territorial governments, and other stakeholders, we will expand the network of protected areas in Canada, invest in programs designed to accelerate conservation, and restore ecosystems. Protecting nature is not separate from building Canada--it's central to it. This plan reflects who we are as a country: people who understand that our environment, our economy, and our communities are strongest when they grow together."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"A strong future for Canada depends on healthy, resilient oceans and fresh water. By investing in our wild Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative and National wild Atlantic Salmon Strategy, we are strengthening protections for aquatic species at risk, as well as fish and fish habitat, tackling threats like 'ghost gear.' This approach enables us to build healthier ecosystems and more sustainable and prosperous fisheries. This work positions Canada to build a stronger, more sustainable economy for years to come."

– The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Protecting nature and advancing reconciliation go hand in hand. By investing in the Indigenous Guardians Program, we are expanding Indigenous-led conservation efforts and creating good-paying jobs and greater economic opportunities. This is how we protect the lands and waters people depend on while also building stronger, more sustainable communities."

– The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Canadians' longstanding commitment to nature is undeniable, and our government is steadfast in its goal of protecting 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. A Force of Nature presents a bold new vision to reach this target, driven by a results-oriented approach to protect and leverage our natural capital. To realize our ambitions, we will use all available economic levers to accelerate progress and reach our target. This is how we will accomplish the 30×30 goal."

– The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

"In the Estrie region, more than 90% of the land is privately owned. If we truly want to protect biodiversity where the pressure is greatest in the country, it is here, in the south, that we must take action. The conservation projects we're discussing today show that by working with committed landowners and local organizations, we can protect natural habitats of high ecological value in a sustainable way. That is exactly the spirit of the approach I am advocating with Motion M-15: providing the right tools to encourage more citizens to choose conservation. Because ultimately, protecting nature starts on the ground, with the people here."

– Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi

"Protecting nature means investing in our collective future and is a response to the climate and biodiversity crises. This announcement brings hope. It allows conservation organizations to maintain their momentum and, above all, bring conservation projects that are ready to launch to completion. With the collective of conservation organizations involved in the Accelerating Conservation in Southern Quebec project, more than 120 projects are in the works, representing 15,000 hectares to be protected. Federal funding plays a decisive role and acts as a major catalyst."

– Caroline Bisson, Co-Executive Director, Appalachian Corridor

Quick facts

A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature outlines a plan for how the Government of Canada will deliver Canada's 2030 Nature Strategy.

Canada has a vast amount of natural capital, including 24% of the world's boreal forest, 37% of lakes, 25% of wetlands, and approximately 80,000 species. We have both a responsibility to steward these resources, as well as a competitive advantage because of these assets.

The federal government controls 6% of the land in Canada, of which 4.7% is already protected. We will strengthen collaboration with provinces, territories, Indigenous governments, industry, and private landowners to secure areas that deliver biodiversity benefits.

Marine protected and conserved areas help protect species, habitats, and ecosystems. They also help provide social, cultural, and economic benefits, such as sustainable and more productive fisheries, enhanced recreation and tourism, and research opportunities.

Canada's oceans are vital for our economy, our efforts to fight climate change, and livelihoods across Canada. Protecting and conserving marine areas helps keep the ocean healthy, supports sustainable growth in ocean industries, and ensures these benefits last for future generations.

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Marie-France Proulx, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Nature), [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]