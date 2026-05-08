GATINEAU, QC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, issued the following statement to mark World Migratory Bird Day on May 9:

"On World Migratory Bird Day, we celebrate birds travelling extraordinary distances. From the tiny ruby-throated hummingbird to the well-travelled Arctic tern, birds enrich our lives and are essential to maintaining healthy and resilient ecosystems for communities worldwide.

"Birds are valuable indicators of the state of biodiversity in Canada and among the most accessible ways to understand the health of the air, water, and land. When birds and their habitats are thriving, people benefit too. From pollinating plants to controlling pests, birds help keep ecosystems in balance and remain an integral part of our daily lives, offering a meaningful and accessible connection to nature and wildlife.

"Over the past 50 years, North America has lost an estimated three billion birds, largely due to human activities that affect them throughout their lives. Canada's rich landscapes support hundreds of bird species, including many migratory birds, but these populations face growing challenges at home and around the world. This is why the Government of Canada is taking action by tackling threats to migratory birds, such as habitat loss and climate change, and supporting work with many partners, including other governments, Indigenous peoples, non-profit organizations, communities, and citizen scientists. Canada's recently released Nature Strategy focuses on protecting and restoring critical habitats and delivering on our commitments to protect 30% of Canada's lands and waters by 2030 by deepening our partnerships and using innovative solutions for the benefit of nature and Canadians.

"Canadians, too, can play an impactful role in conserving birds through simple actions, such as planting native trees and plants and making windows safer for birds. Regularly cleaning bird feeders at home, reducing pesticide use, producing less waste, choosing bird-friendly products, and taking part in citizen science projects can also help protect birds.

"Actions both big and small can help birds thrive. Let's celebrate this special day by working together to build a nature-positive world for birds here and everywhere."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]