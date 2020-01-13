Transoft Solutions Acquires Brisk Synergies to Leverage Machine Learning and Vision Analytics for Safer Cities

Brisk Synergies' BriskVANTAGE and BriskLUMINA software platforms apply continuous deep learning analytics on traffic video to help assist transportation professionals reach their Vision Zero goals to prevent vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist collisions, and improve road safety. The secure, cloud-based Brisk dashboard reports on actionable, predictive data on near-miss collisions and traffic flow in near real-time from video-monitored intersections on roadways. Brisk's platforms are already being used worldwide in cities including New York State, Atlanta, Toronto, Bellevue, Montreal, Denver, Bogota, Zurich, The Hague, Nantes, Karlsruhe and Mumbai.

"We are impressed with the advanced technologies Brisk has developed and its highly skilled team of researchers and developers," said Milton Carrasco, Transoft Solutions President and CEO. "Through our continuous investments in talent, and technology and innovation, we can help engineers, city planners, and transportation departments design and plan safer cities driven by machine learning and video analytics."

"We are delighted to welcome Brisk's employees into the Transoft family. A special warm welcome to Charles Chung, CEO of Brisk Synergies, and Luis Miranda-Moreno, Chief Scientist and Associate Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at McGill University in Montreal."

"We are very excited to be part of Transoft," said Charles Chung, CEO of Brisk Synergies who will join Transoft Solutions as Vice President, Transportation Safety. "By teaming with the highly seasoned team at Transoft, I strongly believe Brisk will strengthen its product line and deliver higher-value innovative road safety solutions to our existing and new clients."

Transoft looks forward to bringing the best of both companies together to accelerate its strategy as the preeminent specialized software provider in the transportation sector. The combined organization will allow us to deliver transformative technologies to address our customers' complex planning and design challenges and to help create safer and more efficient transportation infrastructure.

About Transoft Solutions

Transoft Solutions develops innovative and highly specialized software for aviation, civil infrastructure, and transportation professionals. Since 1991, Transoft has remained focused on safety-oriented solutions that enable transportation professionals to work effectively and confidently. Our portfolio of planning, simulation, modeling, and design solutions are used in over 130 countries serving more than 50,000 customers across local and federal agencies, consulting firms, airport authorities, and ports. We take pride in providing the highest quality of customer support from our headquarters in Canada, and through our 10 offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, India, Belgium, and China. For more information on Transoft's range of aviation, civil design, and vehicle simulation solutions, visit transoftsolutions.com.

About Brisk Synergies

Brisk Synergies is the leader in automated road safety analysis. Applying surrogate safety analysis on traffic video cameras, we help transportation engineers and planners to better understand their road safety problems and identify solutions without waiting for collisions to occur. Our software platform provides automated video analysis of traffic flow for effective and immediate road safety diagnosis and evaluation of interventions. This enables urban transportation engineers and planners to make better, more knowledgeable decisions on how to improve traffic flow and reduce collisions. For more information about Brisk Synergies, visit brisksynergies.com.

SOURCE Transoft Solutions Inc.

Related Links

www.transoftsolutions.com

