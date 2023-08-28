Transnomis Offers Municipal511 Road Communications Platform at No Cost to British Columbia Municipalities Amidst Wildfires

NORTH YORK, ON, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - In support of the response to the devastating wildfires raging across British Columbia (BC), Transnomis — a Canadian intelligent transportation system (ITS) and permitting solutions company — is offering its cutting-edge Municipal511 road communications platform free of charge to all BC municipalities for the remainder of 2023.

Recognizing the urgent need for swift, accurate, and complete communication during emergencies, Municipal511 facilitates the rapid mapping and communication of all road closures, detours, restricted areas, and more. The BC public map includes BC's provincial road information, Google traffic, and local road information, as can be seen for the City of Coquitlam at bc.municipal511.ca and more than 200 Canadian municipalities at municipal511.ca .

Municipal511 also supports disaster response information, including shelter locations, food and water sources. It is designed for daily use with crises in mind, aiming to enhance situational awareness and reduce emergency response times – every day.

In addition to the publicly-accessible mapped content, Municipal511 supports private (non-public) data mapping, management, and communications. The system also connects seamlessly to a wide range of third-party apps, including Waze, Here, emergency responder systems, and GIS.

Transnomis has created a rapid deployment solution for BC municipalities in this difficult time that will allow them to leverage Municipal511 within hours. The software is very easy to use, and has been deployed during a number of previous emergencies. This free offering is in line with Transnomis's unwavering commitment to help road authorities build smarter, safer, more connected communities.

To learn more about this initiative, reach out to

About Transnomis

Established in 2007, Transnomis is a leader in cloud-based road communications, work zone management, and intelligent transportation solutions. Committed to mitigating traffic congestion's diverse impacts, we support over 200 road authorities, municipalities, and first responders across North America. Our platforms ensure timely road communication and top-tier information management during emergencies and peak construction. Serving municipal governments, associations, and corporations, Transnomis is a beacon in road information management, championing safer and more connected communities. Learn more at transnomis.com.

