Transition to Net-Zero Emissions Catalyzes Asia-Pacific Utilities' Adoption of Distributed Energy Resources

"Oil incumbents are venturing into the power sector through partnerships and acquisitions of renewable energy companies, DER companies, and utilities," noted Rajalingam Arikaarampalayam Chinnasamy, Industry Principal, Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan. "They are also likely to leverage their offshore expertise to tap into the offshore wind market in Asia-Pacific."

Chinnasamy added, "The rapid expansion of power generation capacities will drive strong investments in transmission and distribution networks. Among the emerging energy technologies, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have identified hydrogen as the most promising in accelerating their net-zero energy transition."

Companies looking to invest in the regional energy and power market can seize growth opportunities by:

Adopting the everything-as-a-service (XaaS) model for accelerated DER uptake : Manufacturers and solution providers need to develop comprehensive plans that cover data access and gathering, flexibility, and innovation.

: Manufacturers and solution providers need to develop comprehensive plans that cover data access and gathering, flexibility, and innovation. Partnering with strategic competitors to leverage market synergies : Global OEMs can collaborate with local partners that specialize in the local production of components or with well-established domestic suppliers to penetrate public utility projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) customer segments.

: Global OEMs can collaborate with local partners that specialize in the local production of components or with well-established domestic suppliers to penetrate public utility projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) customer segments. IoT-enabling generation and grid equipment to strengthen power network resilience and reliability: Solution providers have to create comprehensive plans and innovation roadmaps for customers to leverage the data generated from digital systems.

