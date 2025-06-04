Transilience AI Revolutionizes Compliance Industry with First-Ever AI-Powered SOC2 Certification

BOSTON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Transilience AI enables fully automated SOC2 certification for its client Aucctus. The platform's agentic technology simplifies compliance for startups and mid-market firms, replacing costly human effort and fragmented tools.

"This is immense validation to see our fully Agentic AI platform covering all aspects of the client's SOC2 control framework - continually collecting evidence to deliver compliance and security, so they can 100% focus on their product and their customers," said Venkat Pothamsetty, Founder, Transilience AI.

Transilience AI

Transilience's AI platform managed Aucctus's entire compliance, from evidence to audit, and now ensures 24/7 continuous monitoring for sustained, real-time compliance.

"Thanks to Transilience agents, we were able to get SOC2 compliance certification along with best of breed security monitoring and vulnerability management without maintaining any dedicated security resources. With Transilience's AI agents continuously monitoring, collecting evidence, and proactively alerting us when necessary, we were able to dedicate 100% of our time on building our product, catering to our customer needs," said Vincent Atallah, President, Aucctus.

The Transilience approach represents a fundamental shift in compliance management:

Complete Outcome Ownership: Unlike compliance tool vendors who provide software but not results, Transilience guarantees the certification outcome.

"As the CEO of a 600- person organization, this marks a watershed moment in our shift to AI-powered service delivery. We expect to deliver Agentic capabilities in multiple other areas of cybersecurity in the coming weeks and months," said KK Mookhey, Founder and Group CEO, Network Intelligence - the parent company of Transilience.

Designed for funded Series A, B, and C companies in regulated, cloud-native industries, Transilience replaces expensive personnel-heavy models, exceeding $150,000/year, with predictable, result-driven pricing.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.transilience.ai.

About Transilience AI

Transilience AI is transforming cybersecurity and compliance with autonomous AI agents that deliver complete, continuous protection and audit readiness. Transilience builds upon decades of cybersecurity expertise, offering businesses stronger and more cost-effective security solutions.

Learn more at www.transilience.ai.

Media Contact:

Ashwany Pillai

Global Head of Marketing

Email - [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697706/Transilience_AI.jpg

