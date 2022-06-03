Transforming Ottawa into the wellness & longevity capital of North America

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Harley Street Healthcare Group Canada (HSHG ) is launching a state-of-the-art center of excellence for integrated healthcare in the city of Ottawa.

HSHG's flagship center will be located at 1785 Alta Vista Drive, Ottawa, which will be renamed as The HARLEY. It is to become a part of the global centres of excellence for integrated healthcare with an embedded wellness center focused on age management, wellbeing, mindfulness and longevity. The centres will capture the entire healthcare journey of an individual focused on keeping their well-being at the highest level for as long as possible by bringing together the best of modern medicine, state-of-the-art tech and effectively utilizing all the resourcefulness of ancient healing systems that have been around for thousands of years, creating a proactive, personalized, and precise primary care ecosystem for it's customers.

The center of excellence will also host a first-of-its-kind forward looking community diagnostic center equipped with the latest medical imaging technology as well as proprietary testing committed to improving population's health outcomes by diagnosing health conditions earlier, faster and more accurately. HSHG and its diagnostic partners will also work closely with the existing public healthcare systems in the province of Ontario to help reduce pressure on acute hospital sites as well helping private customers.

Also HSHG is committing to drive innovation and research in the field of medical imaging by making Ottawa it's R&D hub. Harley Street Healthcare Institute will work closely with the public healthcare system and the local universities in the city to deliver the highest quality of Skilling and training in the field of wellness and longevity.

Announcing the launch of the first of its kind center, Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Visionary officer at HSHG said " HSHG is aiming to transform Ottawa into the wellness and longevity capital of North America. We firmly believe that an industrial approach to healthcare is no longer fit for purpose. The sector needs to transform from a sick care system that has a heavy cost burden on the society and the public health system to a system that is proactively engaged in keeping people healthy over the course of their lifetime. Healthy and happy people make happier community."

