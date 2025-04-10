Transforming Leadership: MYcoach Unveils Positive Psychology Coaching

OTTAWA, ON, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - In a world increasingly dominated by uncertainty and negativity, MYcoach is transforming leadership development with its Positive Psychology Coaching program—an evidence-based approach designed to help leaders thrive, inspire, and drive meaningful change. Grounded in the science of well-being and performance, this program empowers leaders to harness their strengths, cultivate resilience, and achieve sustainable success.

Unlike traditional leadership training, Positive Psychology Coaching focuses on leveraging strengths and fostering a growth mindset. Through personalized coaching, leaders develop greater self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and the ability to navigate challenges with confidence. The result? A more engaged, motivated, and high-performing workplace. Organizations can amplify this impact by gifting coaching to employees and rising leaders, equipping them with the skills and mindset needed for future leadership success.

"Leadership is about more than strategy; it's about mindset and resilience," said Paul Gagnon, Founder & Leadership Coach at MYcoach. "Our coaching program helps leaders unlock their full potential, turning obstacles into opportunities and fostering workplaces where both individuals and organizations flourish."

Organizations and leaders looking to invest in growth can learn more at mycoach.portagepersonnel.ca or contact [email protected] for a free 30-minute consultation.

About MYcoach

MYcoach is a leadership coaching firm dedicated to helping professionals in the non-profit, public, and private sectors build confidence, resilience, and meaningful impact. Through personalized coaching and evidence-based strategies, MYcoach supports leaders in unlocking their full potential.

