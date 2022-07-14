TRANSFORMATIVE INITIATIVE ASSESSES COMPETENCIES OF UKRAINIAN WELDERS AND PREPARES THEM FOR THE CANADIAN WELDING INDUSTRY

In support of Ukraine, the CWB Group is proud to announce that the WCCA portal is now available in Ukrainian

MILTON, ON, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The CWB Group is pleased to announce the launch of the Welder Competency and Credential Assessment (WCCA) portal in Ukrainian. With the current crisis in Ukraine, the CWB Group felt it imperative to provide support and job-ready options to the Ukrainian community. Already being offered in English and French, the free online portal serves Canadians and internationally trained welders who have come to Canada or are arriving the opportunity to transition into their jurisdiction of choice easily. It will determine whether their skills, qualifications and credentials align with Canadian provincial requirements and identify what additional conditions need to be satisfied.

The program's objective is to effectively address the welding industry's skills shortages by assessing the foreign competencies of internationally trained welders and increasing pre-arrival preparedness for integration into the welding industry.

The WCCA portal offered in English, French and Ukrainian provides free online services and resources, including:

Mapping the jurisdictional requirement by profession (pathway to certification)

Competency assessment tool based on the CWB Learning resources and personalized gap analysis of knowledge against Canadian standards

Links to educational material and training institutions to upgrade knowledge and skills

Links to pre-and post-arrivals services, including settlement services, immigration support, financial assistance

Job search support/Links to Career Websites

As a newcomer, if you are looking to learn more about the qualifications needed in your jurisdiction, the WCCA portal will assist you in understanding the pathway to certification, how your skills compare to Canadian standards through the competency assessment platform and how to upgrade your skills through access to numerous training programs.

"We are delighted to support the Federal government's efforts to facilitate a smooth transition for Ukrainian refugees and newcomers who have been displaced by the current conflict in Ukraine with the launch of our WCCA portal in the Ukrainian language. Through the competency assessment platform, trained welders will be able to understand the pathways to welding certification better, assess their knowledge and skills against Canadian standards and be provided with the resources to numerous training, settlement services, financial support and career sites in hopes of supporting their transition into Canada," said Husam Mansour, Director of Government Relations and Public Safety at the CWB Group. "CWB Group will continue to support national campaigns that promote the skilled trades to youth, women, vulnerable groups and newcomers to be the first career choice."

For more information about the WCCA, please visit https://www.welderassessment.org.

The WCCA program was funded through the Foreign Credential Recognition Program (FCRP), which provides funding to provincial and territorial governments, regulatory bodies, national associations, and credential assessment agencies.

About the CWB Group:

CWB Group is committed to improving existing immigration assessment and recognition programs to attract the best talent to address Canada's welding-related skill shortages. The goal is to ensure that newcomers who bring welding-related skills to Canada can employ their skills and experience while contributing to the Canadian economy. The WCCA is a mutually beneficial program making an attractive option for Canadians looking to relocate from one jurisdiction to another or for newcomers by streamlining how they can transfer their skills and expertise into the Canadian market.

