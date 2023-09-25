MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - TRANSEARCH International, one of the top 10 executive search firms in the world, establishes its presence in Montreal through a new business partnership with Décarie Executive Search. Décarie Transearch now becomes a leader in executive search in Montreal, gaining access to a network of high-level collaborators with sector-specific expertise and a global talent pool to offer its clients world-class executive search and talent management solutions and tools.

"TRANSEARCH represents for us a modern partnership tailored to the evolving needs of our clients, allowing us to continue providing them with personalized, high-value-added services, combining the best of a large international firm in terms of thought leadership, tools, and global network, with our entrepreneurial approach and agility", explains Dominique Décarie, President of Décarie Transearch.

This union between TRANSEARCH and Décarie Executive Search emerged as a natural choice to address the complex challenges facing organizations, such as talent shortages and the accelerated transformation of the economy and the world of work.

"I am very pleased to welcome Décarie Executive Search which strenghthens our presence in Eastern Canada and our overall Canadian and North American capability", comments Ulrich Ackerman, Chairman of the Board of TRANSEARCH International.

Over the years, Décarie has built a strong reputation in Québec based on a promise kept : to always put the client's interests first. TRANSEARCH, which shares a common philosophy and values with the Décarie firm, naturally emerged as the partner of choice to uphold this promise.

About Décarie Transearch

Based in Montreal, Décarie Transearch is a leadership consulting firm whose range of services includes executive search, recruitment and assessment of board members, as well as talent management.

About Transearch International

TRANSEARCH International, headquartered in London (UK), is one of the leading global retained executive search organisations, that adds value to clients by being locally relevant and globally competitive. Its global presence allows to service companies around the world, covering all the major industry sectors.

