«We are beyond pleased to have this certification, and especially proud of our teams. This recognition acknowledges also the major pillars of our business: safety and diversity. I thank all of our employees for their commitment both to accomplishing a mission that is essential to the life of the community and to contributing to making Transdev Canada a company that is constantly improving, and an employer of choice», said Arthur Nicolet, Chief Executive Officer.

Transdev Canada has made diversity and people management its major catalysts for growth. By working with strong policies on inclusion, personal development, and the purpose of the company's role in community life, the company has demonstrated that team pride and commitment are the foundations for healthy and sustainable performance.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. «Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency», Fonseca said.

About Transdev

As a leading operator and global mobility integrator, Transdev empowers freedom to move everyday. We are proud to provide 11 million passenger trips every day, in 17 countries, thanks to efficient, easy to use and environmentally friendly transportation services that connect people and communities. Transdev advises and supports local authorities and companies in the search for safer and more innovative mobility solutions in a sustainable collaboration. In 2022, present in Quebec and Ontario, Transdev Canada has 2500 employees operating in transit, paratransit, student transportation and medical transportation sectors. Transdev is also the operator of the future Hurontario light rail in the Greater Toronto Area, as a member of the Mobilinx consortium. Visit us at www.transdev.ca or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/transdev-canada/

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

