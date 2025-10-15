CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Transdev Canada is strengthening its footprint in Alberta's non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) sector with the acquisition of Aaron Paramedical Services, a long-standing provider of specialized medical transportation in the Greater Calgary Area.

Aaron Paramedical Services has been a trusted partner in delivering safe and reliable NEMT solutions across the province. The company's services include stretcher and accessible transportation, non-emergency inter-facility transfers, EMS training, and event standby for some of Calgary's largest events, including the Calgary Stampede and Calgary Flames games.

"We are proud to welcome Aaron Paramedical Services in our team," said Arthur Nicolet, CEO of Transdev Canada. "Their strong reputation and dedication to patient-centered care perfectly align with our mission to provide safe, reliable, and accessible mobility solutions. This acquisition allows us to expand our medical transportation offering in Alberta and continue supporting the health and wellbeing of communities we serve."

With a specialized fleet and a team skilled paramedics and attendants, Aaron Paramedical Services brings deep expertise and community knowledge that will now be supported by Transdev's national network and resources.

About Transdev Canada:

Operating in 6 provinces and 1 territory across Canada, Transdev is the country's largest multimodal passenger transport company. We provide a wide range of services to communities, including urban, paratransit, school, medical, and rail transport. Our mission is to connect all Canadians and offer safe, efficient, and innovative solutions that serve the common good. With nearly 6,500 employees nationwide, Transdev Canada has also earned the Great Place to Work® certification for 2024-2025 for offering an exceptional workplace culture while emphasizing the positive impact of an inclusive environment.

www.transdev.ca

SOURCE Transdev Canada

Media Contact : Frederic Bourgeois-LeBlanc - [email protected], Tél. : +1 (514) 709-0475