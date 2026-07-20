TRANSDEV CANADA CONFIRMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH THE MUSCOWPETUNG COMMUNITY TO OFFER TRANSIT SOLUTIONS IN SASKATCHEWAN

REGINA, SK, le 20 juill. 2026 /CNW/ -- Muscowpetung Saulteaux Business Developments Ltd. and Transdev Canada are proud to announce a new business partnership to serve mobility needs and services throughout the province of Saskatchewan, under the name Muscowpetung Transdev based in Regina.

A transit vehicle operated by Muscowpetung Transdev (CNW Group/Transdev Canada)

Muscowpetung Transdev business interests in Saskatchewan include paratransit, transit, non-emergency medical transportation, student transportation, and industrial employee transportation. This business partnership aims at answering growing and diverse needs for mobility in the province while positioning as a future leading organisation of multimodality servicing the communities.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for Muscowpetung and demonstrates the strength of Indigenous participation in essential community services. The partnership will create training and employment opportunities, build capacity, and generate long-term economic benefits for our Nation and our members.

Since executing the new partnership with Muscowpetung, Transdev Canada has renewed the City of Regina Paratransit contract that is a vital transportation service providing safe, reliable, accessible, door-to-door transportation for individuals living with disabilities who are unable to use conventional transit services.

Both partners are looking forward to Muscowpetung Transdev's success as we work together to expand our operations in Saskatchewan.

About Transdev Canada:

Operating in 6 provinces and 1 territory across Canada, Transdev is the country's largest multimodal passenger transport company. We provide a wide range of services to communities, including urban, paratransit, school, medical, and rail transport. Our mission is to connect all Canadians and offer safe, efficient, and innovative solutions that serve the common good. With nearly 6,500 employees nationwide, Transdev Canada has also earned the Great Place to Work® certification for 2024-2025 for offering an exceptional workplace culture while emphasizing the positive impact of an inclusive environment.

SOURCE Transdev Canada

Media Contact : Frederic Bourgeois-LeBlanc - [email protected], Tél. : +1 (514) 709-0475, www.transdev.ca