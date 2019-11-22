Transcare Logistics Employees Join Steelworkers Union

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Employees of Transcare Logistics, a Hamilton subsidiary of CP Rail, have joined the United Steelworkers (USW) union.

Transcare employees voted Thursday to join the Steelworkers, in a secret-ballot vote supervised by the Ontario Ministry of Labour.

Transcare Logistics bills itself as "Canada's first automated distribution hub" and "the largest and the fastest steel transload facility" in the country. The Hamilton facility transfers steel products such as coil, pipe and plate from rail cars to trucks and into storage.

The Hamilton facility was purchased by CP in 2015.

"We're proud to welcome Transcare Logistics employees as the newest members of the United Steelworkers in Ontario," said Marty Warren, USW District 6 Director.

"We will support these workers as they move forward and negotiate a collective agreement that recognizes their vital contributions to the success of their employer," Warren said.

Transcare Logistics employees mobilized to join the USW to address a variety of issues including workplace health and safety concerns. Next steps for the new union members will include electing a negotiating committee and preparing proposals for collective bargaining.

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

For further information: Marty Warren, USW Director for Atlantic Canada and Ontario, 416-243-8792; Darlene Jalbert, USW District 6 Organizing Co-ordinator, 613-362-4414, djalbert@usw.ca; Bob Gallagher, USW Communications, 416-544-5966, 416-434-2221, bgallagher@usw.ca

Related Links

http://www.usw.ca

