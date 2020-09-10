Transat A.T. Inc. - Results for third quarter of 2020

Third quarter reduced to one week of operations

Approval of transaction with Air Canada still pending

For the third quarter:

Revenues of $9.5 million

Adjusted operating loss 1 of $79.9 million (operating loss of $132.0 million )

Adjusted net loss3 of $139.8 million (net loss attributable to shareholders of $45.1 million )

Resumption of operations:

Partial resumption of flights and tour operations since July 23, 2020

23 international routes and a summer domestic program operated mainly during the fourth quarter

Financial position:

Cash and cash equivalents of $576.4 million as of July 31

Advanced discussions to set up additional financing

Air Canada's consent may be required

Transaction with Air Canada:

Canadian approval process still underway to obtain a decision from the government

In-depth investigation by the European Commission since August 20 ; decision expected by December 11

If the required regulatory approvals are obtained and conditions are met, it is expected at the present time that the arrangement will be completed during the fourth quarter of the 2020 calendar year

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Transat A.T. Inc., one of the largest integrated tourism companies in the world and Canada's holiday travel leader, announces its results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2020.

"The reduction of operations to just one week for this quarter is unprecedented for Transat and for the industry as a whole. Given the dynamic measures we took to protect the Corporation and its cash flow, we're ready for the recovery," stated Jean-Marc Eustache, President and Chief Executive Officer, Transat. "However, with Canada maintaining some of the most stringent border restrictions and still requiring quarantine for people returning from abroad, it's time for the government to provide targeted support for the airline sector to ensure the existence of a competitive industry in Canada over the long term."

The global air transportation and tourism industry has faced a collapse in traffic and demand. Travel restrictions, uncertainty about when borders will reopen, both in Canada and at the destinations the Corporation flies to, and the need for quarantine and physical distancing measures create significant demand uncertainty for the remaining part of fiscal 2020 and at least for fiscal 2021. For the moment, the Corporation cannot predict all the impacts of COVID-19 on its operations and results, or when the situation will improve. Until the Corporation is able to resume operations at a sufficient level, the situation will affect its cash position. However, the Corporation has implemented a series of operational and commercial as well as financial measures, including cost reduction, aimed at preserving its cash flow. The Corporation is monitoring the situation daily to adjust these measures as it evolves.

The Corporation has taken the following measures regarding the COVID-19 pandemic:

From April 1 , and through July 22, the Corporation suspended all its flights and constantly monitored demand and constraints by destination in order to gradually return to operations;

, and through July 22, the Corporation suspended all its flights and constantly monitored demand and constraints by destination in order to gradually return to operations; In March, as a precautionary measure, the Corporation drew down on its $50 .0 million revolving credit facility agreement. It is now in advanced discussions to set up additional financing. As at July 31 , the Corporation's cash and cash equivalents totalled $576.4 million ;

.0 million revolving credit facility agreement. It is now in advanced discussions to set up additional financing. As at , the Corporation's cash and cash equivalents totalled ; Senior executives and the Board of Directors agreed to a voluntary reduction in their compensation from 10% to 20%;

In March, the Corporation decided to early retire all of its Airbus A310s from its fleet;

In order to protect its cash and allow recovery after the restrictions have been lifted, the Corporation has granted its customers transferable travel credits with no expiry date for flights cancelled due to the exceptional situation and including travel restrictions imposed by governments;

Since March, the Corporation has been renegotiating with aircraft lessors, as well as with owners of premises it occupies, to defer a number of monthly lease payments. The Corporation has also been negotiating with its suppliers to benefit from cost reductions and changes in its payment terms, and has implemented measures to reduce expenses and its investments. Preserving cash is a priority for the Corporation and other opportunities are being evaluated to achieve this objective;

As of the end of March, the Corporation proceeded with the gradual temporary layoff of a large part of its personnel, reaching approximately 85%; for the resumption of operations, the Corporation recalled to work approximately 1,000 employees, but two thirds of its personnel remains laid off;

In April, the Corporation made use of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") for its Canadian workforce, which enabled it to finance a portion of the salaries of its staff still at work and to propose employees temporarily laid off to receive a part of their salary equivalent to the amount of the grant received, without work counterpart;

Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") for its Canadian workforce, which enabled it to finance a portion of the salaries of its staff still at work and to propose employees temporarily laid off to receive a part of their salary equivalent to the amount of the grant received, without work counterpart; The Corporation currently anticipates that it will be forced to lay off at least 2,000 employees or 40% of its workforce in the future.

Third Quarter Highlights

Since mid-March, restrictions on international travel and government-imposed quarantine measures have made travel sales very difficult. The Corporation suspended all of its flights as of April 1 and therefore had no more sales from that date, until the partial resumption of airline operations on July 23, 2020. As a result, these factors caused the fall in revenues. The Corporation recognized revenues of $9.5 million during the quarter, a decrease of $689.4 million (98.6%) compared with 2019.

Operations generated an operating loss of $132.0 million compared with operating income of $1.7 million in 2019, a deterioration of $133.7 million. Despite the absence of revenues up to July 23 and despite the cost reduction measures implemented to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation was obliged to maintain certain fixed costs during the suspension of airline operations; as a result, the fall in revenues was more pronounced than the decrease in operating expenses. The decline in operating results was accentuated by the unfavourable settlement of fuel-related derivative contracts. Transat reported an adjusted operating loss1 of $79.9 million compared with an adjusted operating income1 of $62.1 million in 2019, a deterioration of $142.0 million.

Net loss attributable to shareholders amounted to $45.1 million or $1.20 per share compared with $1.5 million or $0.04 per share in 2019. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the quarter includes a $67.7 million gain for changes in the fair value of fuel-related derivatives and other derivatives due to the significant recovery in fuel prices during the quarter, a $28.5 million foreign exchange gain mainly related to the remeasurement of lease liabilities. These gains reversed a very large portion of losses of the same nature included in the loss attributable to shareholders for the second quarter announced last June. Excluding non-operating items, Transat reported adjusted net loss3 of $139.8 million ($3.70 per share) for the third quarter of 2020, compared with adjusted net income3 of $6.2 million ($0.16 per share) in 2019.

Nine-Month Period Highlights

As a result of the above factors, the Corporation experienced a significant deterioration in its performance for the nine-month period ended July 31. The impact of the pandemic annihilated a very good start to the fiscal year, as the adjusted operating income1 for the first four months of the year was up $63.3 million compared with 2019, due to a significant improvement in the profitability of the sun destinations program, our main program during the winter season.

Considering the impacts of COVID-19, the Corporation recognized revenues of $1.3 billion, a decrease of $970.3 million (43.2%) compared with 2019, and operations generated an operating loss of $186.6 million, compared with $50.7 million in 2019, a deterioration of $136.0 million. Transat reported adjusted operating loss1 of $31.4 million compared with adjusted operating income1 of $94.9 million in 2019, a deterioration of $126.3 million.

Net loss attributable to shareholders amounted to $258.5 million or $6.85 per share compared with $55.4 million or $1.47 per share for the corresponding nine-month period of last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the quarter includes a $29.3 million charge for changes in the fair value of fuel-related derivatives and other derivatives due to the collapse in fuel prices in the second quarter, a $21.7 million charge to reduce the carrying value of deferred tax assets and a $7.4 million foreign exchange loss mainly related to the remeasurement of lease liabilities. Before non-operating items, Transat reported adjusted net loss3 of $198.9 million ($5.27 per share) for the first nine months of 2020, compared with $39.5 million ($1.05 per share) in 2019.

Financial position

As at July 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $576.4 million, compared with $723.8 million on the same date in 2019. This change was mainly attributable to a significant decrease in profitability, the acquisition of one replacement engine for the A321neo LR fleet ($16.6 million), and to costs related to the transaction with Air Canada ($15.3 million), partially offset by the $50.0 million drawdown on its revolving credit facility agreement.

The working capital ratio was 0.93, compared with 1.10 as at July 31, 2019. This change was mainly attributable to the increase in the current portion of lease liabilities and the decrease in cash and cash equivalents.

Deposits from customers for future travel amounted to $638.1 million, compared with $611.1 million as at July 31, 2019, an increase of $27.0 million.

As a result of this sudden, unpredictable and unprecedented health crisis and the resulting travel restrictions, the Corporation decided, like other Canadian carriers, to issue travel credits for cancelled trips. Customer deposits as at July 31, 2020 included these travel credits amounting to $564.0 million, 43% of which was placed in trust, with the difference representing deposits made directly with Air Transat or foreign subsidiaries. This exposes the Corporation to litigation and enforcement measures by legislative and regulatory authorities, including class action suits, which the Corporation intends to contest in good faith and with good reason.

Following the adoption of the IFRS 16 accounting standard, leases with terms of more than 12 months are now recorded as right-of-use under assets and as lease liabilities under liabilities. As at July 31, 2020, lease liabilities amounted to $909.2 million.

Off-balance-sheet agreements, excluding contracts with service providers, stood at $847.1 million as at July 31, 2020. This amount was composed of commitments to take delivery of the 11 undelivered A321neos.

As it is impossible to assess the pace of recovery or the possible evolution of the pandemic and its effects, the Corporation, similarly to the vast majority of air carriers and other travel industry players in the normal course of their operations following the impacts of COVID-19, is currently reviewing various opportunities to increase its cash flow. In particular, the Corporation is continuing discussions initiated in the second quarter with its financiers and the various levels of government to improve its cash flow.

IFRS update

The Corporation adopted IFRS 16, Leases, on November 1, 2019. The 2019 comparative figures have been restated to reflect these changes.

To sum up, the adoption of this standard resulted in increases of $748.4 million in assets, $716.9 million in liabilities and $22.7 million in equity, respectively, as at October 31, 2019. For the year ended October 31, 2019, the adoption of this standard resulted in an increase in net income attributable to shareholders of $0.8 million. The main changes related to the adoption of IFRS 16 are described in note 3 to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended July 31, 2020.

Resumption of operations

Having partially resumed its flights and tour operator activities on July 23, 2020, Transat is currently operating a condensed flight schedule for the summer with 17 destinations. It serves 11 European destinations (in France, the United Kingdom and Portugal) and three destinations in the South (Mexico, Dominican Republic and Haiti) from Montréal or Toronto, as well as a domestic program linking the main Canadian airports (Montréal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver). The Corporation will continue to adjust its programs based on border restrictions and health measures in place.

The Traveller Care program aims to ensure the safety and peace of mind of the Corporation's customers with new health measures at check-in, at boarding, on board and at destination.

On August 4, 2020, the Corporation announced a winter program including, at the height of the season, flights to many destinations to the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America, the United States, Europe and Canada. A selection of hotel packages in the South and in Europe will also be offered.

Outlook

In the current situation, it is impossible for the moment to predict the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future bookings, the partial resumption of flight operations and financial results.

The Corporation has implemented a series of operational, commercial and financial measures, including cost reduction, aimed at preserving its cash and continues to monitor the situation daily to adjust these measures as it evolves. Please see the Risks and Uncertainties section of the Corporation's MD&A for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 (and that of October 31, 2019) for a more detailed discussion of the main risks and uncertainties facing the Corporation.

Consequently, for now the Corporation is not providing an outlook for summer 2020 or winter 2021.

Discussions relating to the sale of the Corporation

On August 23, 2019, Transat's shareholders approved the arrangement agreement with Air Canada, under which it is provided that Air Canada will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Transat for a cash consideration of $18.00 per share [the "arrangement"]. The arrangement remains subject to certain customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, particularly those of authorities in Canada and the European Union.

Notably, a public interest assessment regarding the arrangement is being undertaken by Transport Canada. On March 27, 2020, as part of this assessment process, the Commissioner of Competition released the report provided to Transport Canada summarizing his assessment of the impacts on competition. On May 1, 2020, Transport Canada in turn provided its assessment report to the Minister of Transport.

On May 25, 2020, the European Commission decided to open an in-depth ("Phase II") investigation to assess the transaction with Air Canada. This extension is part of the European Commission's normal process of assessing the impact of transactions submitted for its approval, which is currently complicated by the COVID 19 pandemic and the impact it is having on the international commercial aviation market. On September 1, 2020, with retroactive effect to August 20, 2020, the European Commission ended the suspension of the deadline decided on June 9, 2020 and set a new provisional deadline of December 11, 2020 for its decision.

While the Corporation remains firmly committed to completing the transaction with Air Canada, certain factors beyond its control and related to the COVID-19 pandemic could influence the outcome of the proposed arrangement. The market conditions of the global industry have been completely transformed. Among other things, the vast majority of North American, European and international air carriers have requested financial assistance measures, but have had to implement reductions in capacity (as the Corporation did). This context could impact the obtaining of approvals from regulatory authorities, especially regarding the appropriate package of remedies aimed at obtaining those approvals.

Moreover, owing to the pandemic and the continued restrictions on non-essential travel, the Corporation is actively looking to obtain additional sources of financing. The covenants undertaken under the arrangement agreement with Air Canada restrict and govern the Corporation's capacity to obtain additional sources of financing and may require Air Canada's prior consent. Although the agreement provides that Air Canada's consent may not be unreasonably withheld, there is no certainty that Air Canada will consent to the obtaining of additional sources of financing by the Corporation.

If the required approvals are obtained and the conditions are met, it is now expected that the arrangement will be completed during the fourth quarter of the 2020 calendar year. Under the arrangement agreement, the deadline for obtaining the regulatory approvals cannot be extended beyond December 27, 2020. This date, initially set for June 27, 2020, may be deferred, to the extent that the regulatory approvals are not obtained, for three one-month periods upon notification by one of the parties, and subsequently for three additional one-month periods under certain conditions. The Corporation has successively informed Air Canada of its decision to activate the first three initial one-month periods, which defers, for now, the June 27 deadline to September 27, 2020.

The management information circular dated July 19, 2019 contains additional information regarding the arrangement.

Additional information

The Corporation adopted IFRS 16, Leases, on November 1, 2019, and restated the quarterly financial information shown in the table below for 2019.

The results were affected by non-operating items, as summarized in the following table:

Highlights and impact of non-operating items on results (in thousands of C$)



Third quarter First nine months 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues 9,546 698,916 1,273,643 2,243,895









Operating results (132,013) 1,728 (186,630) (50,660) Special items (1,109) 13,731 570 13,731 Depreciation, amortization and asset impairment 53,181 46,639 154,620 132,000 Premiums related to derivatives matured during the period — — — (167) Adjusted operating income (loss)1 (79,941) 62,098 (31,440) 94,904









Income (loss) before taxes (45,850) 463 (247,666) (69,924) Special items (1,109) 13,731 570 13,731 Fuel-related and other derivatives (67,682) 8,819 32,169 9,110 Loss (gain) on asset disposals 170 (8) 170 (8) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (28,496) (12,292) 7,447 (1,139) Asset impairment 2,384 — 2,384 — Premiums related to derivatives matured during the period — — — (167) Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)2 (140,583) 10,713 (204,926) (48,397)









Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (45,115) (1,505) (258,468) (55,396) Special items (1,109) 10,222 (549) 10,222 Fuel-related and other derivatives (67,682) 6,456 29,279 6,669 Loss (gain) on asset disposals 170 (8) 170 (8) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (28,496) (8,997) 6,512 (826) Asset impairment 2,384 — 2,384 — Premiums related to derivatives matured during the period — — — (122) Reduction in the carrying amount of deferred tax assets — — 21,729 — Adjusted net income (loss)3 (139,848) 6,168 (198,943) (39,461)









Diluted loss per share (1.20) (0.04) (6.85) (1.47) Special items (0.03) 0.27 (0.01) 0.27 Fuel-related and other derivatives (1.79) 0.17 0.78 0.18 Loss (gain) on asset disposals 0.00 (0.00) 0.00 (0.00) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (0.75) (0.24) 0.17 (0.02) Asset impairment 0.06 — 0.06 — Premiums related to derivatives matured during the period — — — (0.00) Reduction in the carrying amount of deferred tax assets — — 0.58 — Adjusted net income (loss) per share3 (3.70) 0.16 (5.27) (1.05)

Hedging – The Corporation records in the statement of income any gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of the derivative financial instruments used to manage aircraft fuel-price risk, as well any gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of certain hedging instruments used to mitigate exchange-rate exposure stemming from its expenses and/or revenues in foreign currencies. In the third quarter of 2020, this resulted in a $67.7 million non-cash gain, compared with an $8.8 million non-cash loss ($6.5 million after income taxes) in 2019. For the nine-month period, this resulted in a $32.2 million non-cash loss ($29.3 million after income taxes), compared with $9.1 million ($6.7 million after income taxes) in 2019.

The Corporation uses hedging instruments to mitigate exchange-rate exposure stemming from its expenses and/or revenues in foreign currencies. Accordingly, under applicable accounting standards, any fluctuations resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of these instruments are recorded in the consolidated statement of financial position and consolidated statement of comprehensive income rather than in the consolidated statement of income. For the third quarter of 2020, Transat recorded a gain of $0.2 million on these foreign exchange derivatives, compared with a loss of $6.1 million ($4.5 million after income taxes) in 2019. For the nine-month period, Transat recorded a gain of $11.6 million ($8.6 million after income taxes) on these foreign exchange derivatives, compared with a loss of $10.3 million ($7.6 million after income taxes) in 2019.

NOTES

The following are non-IFRS financial measures used by management as indicators to evaluate ongoing and recurring operational performance.

Adjusted operating income (loss): Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense and asset impairment, restructuring charge, lump-sum payments related to collective agreements and other significant unusual items, including premiums for fuel-related derivatives and other derivatives matured during the period. The Corporation uses this measure to assess the operational performance of its activities before the aforementioned items to ensure better comparability of financial results. Adjusted pre-tax income (loss): Income (loss) before income tax expense before change in fair value of fuel-related derivatives and other derivatives, gain (loss) on business disposals, gain (loss) on asset disposal; restructuring charge, lump-sum payments related to collective agreements, asset impairment, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other significant unusual items, and including premiums for fuel-related derivatives and other derivatives matured during the period. The Corporation uses this measure to assess the financial performance of its activities before the aforementioned items to ensure better comparability of financial results. Adjusted net income (loss): Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders before net income (loss) from discontinued operations, change in fair value of fuel-related derivatives and other derivatives, gain (loss) on business disposals, gain (loss) on asset disposals, restructuring charge, lump-sum payments related to collective agreements, asset impairment, foreign exchange gain (loss), reduction in the carrying amount of deferred tax assets and other significant unusual items, and including premiums for fuel-related derivatives and other derivatives that matured during the period, net of related taxes. The Corporation uses this measure to assess the financial performance of its activities before the aforementioned items to ensure better comparability of financial results. Adjusted net income (loss) is also used in calculating the variable compensation of employees and senior executives.

Non-IFRS measures

Transat prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). We will occasionally refer to non-IFRS financial measures in the news release. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. They are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation, including those regarding its results, its financial position, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, its outlook for the future and planned measures, including in particular the gradual resumption of certain flights and actions to improve its cash flow. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "would," the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. All such statements are made pursuant to applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such statements may involve but are not limited to comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Transat suspended its airline operations on April 1, 2020. Starting July 23, 2020, the Corporation operated its first commercial flights after four months of inactivity and rolled out a reduced summer program.

The global air transportation and tourism industry has faced a collapse in traffic and demand. Travel restrictions, uncertainty about when borders will reopen, both in Canada and at certain destinations we fly to, and the need for quarantine, and security and physical distancing measures as well as the resulting economic slowdown are creating significant demand uncertainty for the remaining part of fiscal 2020 and at least for fiscal 2021. For the moment, Transat cannot predict all the impacts of COVID-19 on its operations and results, or when the situation will improve. The Corporation has implemented a series of operational, commercial and financial measures, including cost reduction, aimed at preserving its cash. The Corporation is monitoring the situation daily to adjust these measures as it evolves. However, until the Corporation is able to resume operations at a sufficient level, the situation will affect its cash position.

The forward-looking statements may therefore differ materially from actual results for a number of reasons, including without limitation, economic conditions, changes in demand due to the seasonal nature of the business, extreme weather conditions, climatic or geological disasters, war, political instability, real or perceived terrorism, outbreaks of epidemics or disease, consumer preferences and consumer habits, consumers' perceptions of the safety of destination services and aviation safety, demographic trends, disruptions to the air traffic control system, the cost of protective, safety and environmental measures, competition, the Corporation's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and brand, the availability of funding in the future, fluctuations in fuel prices and exchange rates and interest rates, the Corporation's dependence on key suppliers, the availability and fluctuation of costs related to our aircraft, information technology and telecommunications, changes in legislation, unfavourable regulatory developments or procedures, pending litigation and third party lawsuits, the ability to reduce operating costs, the Corporation's ability to attract and retain skilled resources, labour relations, collective bargaining and labour disputes, pension issues, maintaining insurance coverage at favourable levels and conditions and at an acceptable cost, and other risks detailed in the Risks and Uncertainties sections of the MD&A included in our 2019 Annual Report and the MD&A for the third quarter of 2020.

This press release also contains certain forward-looking statements about the Corporation concerning a transaction involving the acquisition of all the shares of the Corporation by Air Canada (the "transaction with Air Canada"). These statements are based on certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Corporation, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, several of which are outside the control of the Corporation, which may cause actual results to vary materially. In particular, the completion of transaction with Air Canada is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, particularly authorities in Canada and the European Union. Notably, a public interest assessment regarding the arrangement is being undertaken by Transport Canada. On March 27, 2020, as part of this assessment process, the Commissioner of Competition released the report provided to Transport Canada summarizing his assessment of the impacts on competition. On May 1, 2020, Transport Canada in turn provided its assessment report to the Minister of Transport. On May 25, 2020, the European Commission decided to open an in-depth ("Phase II") investigation to assess the transaction with Air Canada. This extension is part of the European Commission's normal process of assessing the impact of transactions submitted for its approval, which is currently complicated by the

COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it is having on the international commercial aviation market. On September 1, 2020, with retroactive effect to August 20, 2020, the European Commission ended the suspension of the deadline decided on June 9, 2020 and set a new provisional deadline of December 11, 2020 for its decision. Among other things, the vast majority of North American, European and international air carriers have requested financial assistance measures, but have had to implement reductions in capacity (as the Corporation did). This context could impact the obtaining of approvals from regulatory authorities, especially regarding the appropriate package of remedies aimed at obtaining those approvals.

Moreover, owing to the pandemic and the continued restrictions on non-essential travel, the Corporation is actively looking to obtain additional sources of financing. The covenants undertaken under the arrangement agreement with Air Canada restrict and govern the Corporation's capacity to obtain additional sources of financing and may require Air Canada's prior consent. Although the agreement provides that Air Canada's consent may not be unreasonably withheld, there is no certainty that Air Canada will consent to the obtaining of additional sources of financing by the Corporation. If the required regulatory approvals are obtained and conditions are met, it is expected that the transaction will be completed during the fourth quarter of the 2020 calendar year.

The reader is cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Corporation's forward-looking statements. The reader is also cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on a number of assumptions relating to economic and market conditions as well as the Corporation's operations, financial position and transactions. Examples of such

forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning:

The outlook whereby until the Corporation is able to resume operations at a sufficient level, the situation will affect its cash position.

The outlook whereby Air Canada will acquire all of the shares of the Corporation.

The outlook whereby if the required regulatory approvals are obtained and conditions are met, it is expected that the transaction with Air Canada will be completed during the fourth quarter of the 2020 calendar year.

The outlook whereby the Corporation will be able to meet its obligations with cash on hand, cash flows from operations and its borrowing capacity.

The outlook whereby travel credits will be used by customers and not reimbursed in cash.

The outlook whereby the Corporation will be able to favourably negotiate concessions and deferrals with its aircraft lessors, owners of premises, suppliers, credit card processors and the extension of the temporary suspension of the application of certain financial ratios granted by the lenders of its revolving term credit facility.

In making these statements, the Corporation has assumed, among other things, that travel and border restrictions imposed by government authorities will be relaxed to allow for a resumption of operations of the type and scale expected, that the standards and measures imposed by government and airport authorities to ensure the health and safety of personnel and travellers will be consistent with those announced or currently anticipated, that travellers will continue to travel despite the new health measures and other constraints imposed as a result of the pandemic, that credit facilities and other terms of credit extended by its business partners will continue to be made available as in the past, that management will continue to manage changes in cash flows to fund working capital requirements for the full fiscal year. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The Corporation considers that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable.

These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, speak only as of the date press release is issued, and represent the Corporation's expectations as of that date. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. The Corporation considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond its control, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Corporation. For additional information with respect to these and other factors, see Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended October 31, 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 filed with the Canadian securities commissions and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by securities laws.

