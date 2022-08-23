TransAlta Renewables Announces IESO Contracts at Sarnia and Melancthon 1

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX: RNW) ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded capacity contracts for the Sarnia cogeneration facility and the Melancthon 1 wind facility with the Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator ("IESO") as part of the IESO's Medium-Term Capacity Procurement Request For Proposals (the "RFP"). The Company's successful proposal will extend the period of contracted revenues of the Sarnia facility to April 30, 2031.

"Recontracting Sarnia with the IESO and our industrial customers was an important and complex initiative for the Company over the last few years that required a cross functional effort and alignment across many stakeholders. We would like to acknowledge the work done by the IESO and our industrial customers in helping us complete the successful recontracting of the electrical capacity of the facility," said Todd Stack, President of TransAlta Renewables.

The Company was awarded the contracts for both the Sarnia facility and the Melancthon 1 wind facility through the competitive RFP process that included a cap on pricing, and which was designed by the IESO to help address electricity supply needs and reliability in Ontario in a cost-effective manner. Although the Company expects gross margin from the Sarnia facility to be reduced by approximately 30 percent per year starting in May 2026 as a result of the price cap under the RFP, the extension to the facility's contracted capacity revenues into 2031 will help ensure the facility continues to supply reliable steam and power to the Company's industrial customers and the IESO beyond 2025. The awarded contracts are expected to be finalized and executed with the IESO by September 20, 2022.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc.:

TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,968 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Forward-Looking Statements:

