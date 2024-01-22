Tramec Sloan Launches High-Performance Air and Electrical Tractor-Trailer Connection System Family: FleetSet™ - X31G - X31C - X31HT

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tramec Sloan announces the expansion of their tractor-trailer connection product lines. After extensive input from fleets of all sizes within the heavy-duty marketplace, Tramec Sloan has responded by incorporating several new product designs and kit options to optimize performance within the critical area of air and electrical connection systems between the tractor and trailer.

Headlining this new offering is the SERIES 3 FleetSet™, a premium air and electrical connection system in one convenient installation package. It is a combination of high-performance connection lines with all-new support components to upgrade performance and extend life cycles.

Tramec Sloan Launches High-Performance Air and Electrical Tractor-Trailer Connection System Family: FleetSet™ Post this

What's included in the Series 3 FleetSet?

Our proven, high-performance 3-in-1 spiral-wrapped connection lines with red and blue hoses, Sonogrip® ABS cable, anodized gladhands and NEW X31G hose grips that are kink resistant. NEW X31C Wide Body Clamp: The composite constructed X31C 3-in-1 clamp features toolless installation for the mechanic, a wide-body design for improved connection line securement, and a unique locking mechanism that eliminates the need for clasps, which are typically prone to failure. Corrosion-free and made in the USA ! NEW X31HT Tender Spring: This optimized tendering system is specifically designed to manage the weight and dynamics of wrapped, straight-line connection systems. The heavy-duty spring design has a 38% larger spring diameter and 17% heavier spring gauge compared to the typical tendering devices commonly used on tractors today. Pre-galvanized to prevent corrosion, the X31HT tender spring is unmatched in its focus on improving connection line performance.

The Series 3 FleetSet has a 5-year limited warranty and is packaged in an eye-catching retail display box with easy installation right out of the box! Now available in the United States, Canada, and Mexico where Tramec Sloan products are sold.

About Tramec

Tramec, LLC operates numerous manufacturers and distributors throughout North America and Asia-Pacific participating in an array of vertical markets, including commercial vehicle and automotive, industrial HVAC, lawn and garden, recreational vehicle, marine, construction, and agriculture. Companies include Boehm & Leckner Multi Moulds, Continental-Aero, CS Automation, Esdan, Fleet Engineers, Penz Products, Tramec Sloan, and Tramec Plastics and Composites. Tramec, LLC has a growing footprint of manufacturing sites throughout the United States and prides itself on the "Made in America" business model it has fostered throughout its history.

For Additional Information, contact Brian Cordle, Senior VP of Marketing, [email protected]. Visit HD.Tramec.com.

SOURCE Tramec Sloan LLC